India Vs South Africa, 1st ODI: Watch Harshit Rana's Devastating New Ball Spell - Ranchi Cricket Video

India post 350 as the target for South Africa to win the 1st ODI match
Kohli scored 52nd ODI ton, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul smash fifties
Watch Harshit Rana's twin wickets in the first over of 2nd innings
Team India have started their defense of 350 runs in the best way possible, thanks to twin wickets from right-arm pacer Harshit Rana in his very first over. The 23-year-old, who bowled the 2nd over, removed two South African top-order batters for a combined score of just 7.
The hosts are already looking in a commanding position to win the series opener. In the 1st innings, Virat Kohli rocked the JSCA stadium in Ranchi with his 52nd one-day international century, which was also his first since February 2025.
He also had a 136-run partnership with Rohit Sharma, who departed for 57 with Skipper KL Rahul scoring 60 off 56. Virat Kohli was later dismissed for a score of 135. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja added quick 32 runs to help India post 350 as the target.
Watch Harshit Rana Remove Quinton de Kock, Ryan Rickelton In Same Over
After Arshdeep Singh's first over in which he conceded 6 runs, Harshit Rana came to bowl the 2nd.
In the very first ball, he banged into the stumps of Ryan Rickelton for a golden duck. Rana bowled a length delivery and Rickelton played in the wrong line with the ball penetrating between the South African's bat and pad.
In the 3rd ball, Rana bowled a fullish outside off stump delivery to Quinton de Kock, who extended his arms and landed a thick outside edge for a regulation catch to KL Rahul behind the stumps.
The stadium erupted with plenty of energy as soon as the first two wickets fell and cheers got even louder when Arshdeep Singh struck the 3rd wicket of stand-in captain Aiden Markram.