IND Vs SA 1st ODI: Harshit Rana Reprimanded By ICC For Code Of Conduct Breach During Ranchi Match

Harshit Rana was reprimanded by the ICC for an incident in the 1st ODI
Rana accepted the sanction
India currently lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 against South Africa
Harshit Rana was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for an incident during the India vs South Africa 1st ODI in Ranchi on Sunday, November 30.
The ICC on Wednesday released a statement, saying that the "India pacer has received a reprimand for an incident during his side's victory over South Africa".
The incident happened in the 22nd over of the Proteas' innings when Harshit celebrated the wicket of Dewald Brevis, caught by Ruturaj Gaikwad at cover for 28-ball 37, by pointing towards the visiting dressing room, an act evidently construed as a sending off in cricketing parlance.
And the 23-year-old was said to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which says, "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."
The bowler has admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the ICC Match Referee Richie Richardson, added the release. India currently lead the three-match ODI series 1-0, thanks to their victory in Ranchi.
In the match, Rana conceded 65 runs for three wickets, but his early burst -- wickets of Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock in the second over -- proved decisive in a tense defence for India, which they eventually won by 17 runs.
Meanwhile, India's misfortune at the toss showed no signs of easing. KL Rahul flipped the coin, and South Africa's returning skipper Temba Bavuma called correctly and asked the hosts to set a target, again.
For the Men in Blue, it was yet another frustrating moment in a long sequence of unfavourable coin flips, this being the 20th occasion -- unchanged regardless of who happens to be at the toss.
India vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
Teams:
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna