Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Palace Eager To Continue Giant-Killing Spree

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Oliver Glasner's Eagles will be eager to continue their giant-killing spree tonight against Mikel Arteta's Gunners at the Emirates Stadium. Follow our live blog for the real-time updates, scores and more

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final
Welcome to our live coverage of the 2025/26 EFL Cup. It's time for the finale quarter-final match tonight at the Emirates Stadium, which takes center stage for a mouthwatering London Derby as Arsenal hosts Crystal Palace with a spot in the semi-finals against Chelsea on the line. The Gunners enter as Premier League leaders and are heavy favorites, having already edged Palace 1-0 in October. However, Mikel Arteta faces a defensive crisis with Gabriel and Ben White sidelined. Meanwhile, the reigning FA Cup holders are looking to recapture their giant-killing form after stunning Liverpool in the previous round by 3-0 at Anfield. Follow our live blog to stay ahead through our real-time updates, live scores and more. Stay tuned as the game kicks-off from 01:30AM (IST) onwards.
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Eagles' Playing XI

Starting XI: Benitez (GK), Canvot, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi (C), Mitchell, Wharton, Lerma, Pino, Nketiah and Mateta

Substitutes: Henderson, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Sosa, Rodney, Devenny and Drakes-Thomas

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Gunners' Playing XI

Starting XI: Arrizabalaga (GK), Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Merino, Eze, Madueke, Martinelli and Jesus

Substitutes: Raya, Odegaard, Gyokeres, Trossard, Nwaneri, Zubimendi, Rice and Salmon

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Eagles' Recent Form

The Eagles are enduring a turbulent spell after their historic FA Cup win last May. They have suffered three defeats in their last four games, including a heavy 4-1 loss to Leeds United and a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City. Fatigue from European Conference League duties has significantly impacted their consistency.

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Gunners' Recent Form

Arsenal are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side has won four of their last five matches, including a clinical 3-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge and a gritty 1-0 victory against Everton. Despite defensive injuries, their momentum remains formidable heading into tonight.

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: What Happened In ARS Vs CRY Last Season?

Arsenal have plenty of fond memories from this very game last year. They had met Crystal Palace in the quarter-final with Gabriel Jesus' hat-trick helping the Gunners prevail by 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Welcome

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the EFL Cup 2025-26 last quarter-final match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in North London. Stay tuned with us as we will bring you all the real-time updates, live scores and more.

