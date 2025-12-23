Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Palace Eager To Continue Giant-Killing Spree

Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Eagles' Playing XI
Starting XI: Benitez (GK), Canvot, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi (C), Mitchell, Wharton, Lerma, Pino, Nketiah and Mateta
Substitutes: Henderson, Uche, Clyne, Hughes, Esse, Sosa, Rodney, Devenny and Drakes-Thomas
Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Gunners' Playing XI
Starting XI: Arrizabalaga (GK), Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Merino, Eze, Madueke, Martinelli and Jesus
Substitutes: Raya, Odegaard, Gyokeres, Trossard, Nwaneri, Zubimendi, Rice and Salmon
Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Eagles' Recent Form
The Eagles are enduring a turbulent spell after their historic FA Cup win last May. They have suffered three defeats in their last four games, including a heavy 4-1 loss to Leeds United and a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City. Fatigue from European Conference League duties has significantly impacted their consistency.
Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Gunners' Recent Form
Arsenal are currently flying high at the top of the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s side has won four of their last five matches, including a clinical 3-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge and a gritty 1-0 victory against Everton. Despite defensive injuries, their momentum remains formidable heading into tonight.
Arsenal Vs Crystal Palace LIVE Score, EFL Cup 2025-26 Quarter-Final: What Happened In ARS Vs CRY Last Season?
Arsenal have plenty of fond memories from this very game last year. They had met Crystal Palace in the quarter-final with Gabriel Jesus' hat-trick helping the Gunners prevail by 3-2 at the Emirates Stadium.
