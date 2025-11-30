India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Lead Charge As IND Seek Revenge

Rohit Sharma, right, congratulates India teammate Virat Kohli for his fifty against Australia during the third ODI in Sydney. AP

India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first One Day International between India and South Africa on Sunday, 30 November, at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. After a 2-0 Test series loss, India will be eager to bounce back and take revenge, led by modern-day ODI greats Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, while Temba Bavuma’s South Africa aim to continue their dominance and trouble the Men in Blue. Get all the live updates of this high-stakes clash right here.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Nov 2025, 11:52:13 am IST India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Streaming Info Star Sports Network will broadcast the 1st ODI between India and South Africa in India. Fans can also catch the live action on the JioHotstar app and website.