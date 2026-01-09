SIT Arrests Sabarimala Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru In Gold Loss Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with a case involving the loss of gold from the temple.
The arrest follows an investigation into discrepancies in temple gold records, with authorities probing possible lapses in custody and accountability.
The development has drawn widespread attention due to Sabarimala’s religious significance, while officials say the probe is ongoing.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday arrested Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest of the Sabarimala temple, in connection with a case involving the loss of gold from the hill shrine, officials said.
According to investigators, the arrest follows a detailed probe into discrepancies related to temple gold, which reportedly went missing during a specified period. The SIT has been examining financial and material records linked to temple assets as part of the investigation.
Why was Sabarimala chief priest arrested?
Officials said Rajeevaru was taken into custody for questioning after evidence surfaced during the course of the inquiry. The nature and quantity of the missing gold have not been officially disclosed, and further investigation is underway to determine responsibility and possible lapses in custodial procedures.
The development has sent ripples across Kerala, given Sabarimala’s significance as one of the most revered pilgrimage centres in the country. Authorities have maintained that the investigation is being conducted in accordance with the law and that no individual is above scrutiny.
SIT probe into Sabarimala gold loss
Earlier, the Congress party organized a protest march to the Kerala Secretariat on November 12, 2025, where All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal stated that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government aided the theft of gold from the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple. The allegations relate to the disappearance of approximately 4.5 kg of gold from gold-plated copper casings covering stone carvings and sculptures at the temple, including the dwarapalaka (guardian) idols, which were removed in 2019 for restoration without court approval.
The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), responsible for the temple's administration, entrusted the restoration work in 2019 to Unnikrishnan Potti, a former temple assistant, who transported the casings to a workshop in Chennai operated by Smart Creations. The Kerala High Court initiated an investigation in September 2025 after a report from Special Commissioner R. Jayakrishnan revealed that the casings were removed without permission from the Devaswom bench and showed signs of gold stripping. The court directed the Devaswom Vigilance wing to probe, followed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Kerala Crime Branch, headed by ADGP H. Venkatesh, to register a case on October 10, 2025.