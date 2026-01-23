Modi labels Congress 'MMC', vows probe into Sabarimala gold theft

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Left and the Congress during a BJP rally in poll-bound Kerala, raising the Sabarimala gold loss issue and accusing both fronts of corruption, communal politics, and stalling development

PM Modi in Kerala
In this image released on Jan. 23, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people during a roadshow upon his arrival, in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • PM Modi targeted the LDF and Congress over alleged corruption, the Sabarimala gold loss issue, and accused them of communal and divisive politics.

  • He branded the Congress as “MMC” and said both LDF and UDF lack a development agenda and accountability.

  • Modi pitched the BJP-NDA as a third alternative, seeking a decisive mandate to build a “Vikasit Keralam” with development and good governance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raked up the Sabarimala gold loss issue in poll-bound Kerala to attack the ruling Left. He also targeted the Congress for its association with the Muslim League, accusing it of promoting hardline elements in the state.

Addressing a massive BJP rally here, Modi sought a decisive mandate for his party to fulfill the developmental aspirations of the people of Kerala.

Referring to the grand old party as 'MMC' - Muslim League Maoist Congress - Modi said it was important to be vigilant against them, as they were allegedly using Kerala as a 'testing ground' for their strategies.

"The Congress party lacks a developmental agenda. Today, it has adopted positions that are more Communist than those of the Maoists and more communal than the Muslim League. As a result, the Congress is increasingly being referred to as the MMC across the country.

"It is important to remain vigilant regarding the Congress, as they are using Kerala as a testing ground for their strategies. In Kerala, the Congress is actively promoting hardline elements," he alleged.

Targeting the CPI(M)-led ruling alliance, Modi accused the LDF of leaving "no stone unturned" to tarnish the traditions of the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

"Now, there are reports of gold being stolen from the shrine. Gold has been stolen from God. I will make it clear that as soon as a BJP government is formed (apparently referring to forthcoming Assembly elections in the state), the allegations will be examined in detail and the culprits will be put in jail. This is Modi's guarantee," the PM asserted.

Modi said that while the LDF and UDF have different flags and symbols, their underlying political approach and agenda are virtually identical -- "rampant corruption with zero accountability and the promotion of divisive communalism with no responsibility".

"So, you (public) have to make a new government for Kerala which is pro-people and pro-development. This work can only be done by the BJP and NDA. A big decision has to be taken for a Vikasit Keralam (Developed Kerala). Kerala needs new politics.

"So, the BJP needs a decisive mandate to make Kerala developed in the next 25 years. Now is the time for Vikasit Keralam. Now is the right time for an NDA government in Kerala," the PM emphasised.

He also alleged that the Left Front for was corrupt, hindering Kerala's progress by opposing central initiatives and looting the hard-earned money of the people in cooperative banks.

"They are obstructing the implementation of the next phase of the PM Awas Yojana (Urban) and causing delays in the provision of piped water. Furthermore, they are preventing underprivileged children from accessing modern schools like those established under the PM SHRI scheme. Such anti-poor actions by the LDF warrant a strong response.

"Even the savings deposited in banks under the LDF rule are not safe. The cooperative bank scam has resulted in the hard-earned money of the poor and middle class being looted. The Left and Congress looted that money. They deserve strict punishment," the PM contended.

He said that if the BJP was given an opportunity to form a government in Kerala, it would take back every rupee of stolen money from the "looters".

Modi further claimed that neither the LDF nor the Congress is concerned about development, while the BJP is committed to creating employment opportunities by building critical infrastructure.

"Thanks to the efforts of the BJP, Kerala’s entire rail network has been electrified. Today, three Vande Bharat trains are already operating in the state, and just a few hours ago, the Amrit Bharat Express was also launched in Kerala," he said.

The PM said that when considering the future of Kerala in the upcoming elections, people should understand that besides the LDF and UDF, who have taken turns to govern the state over the years and contributed to its problems, there is a third alternative - represented by BJP - that prioritises development and good governance.

"Both the LDF and UDF have, in various ways, driven Kerala into a cycle of corruption, mismanagement, and appeasement politics," he said.

In his speech, he also hailed the BJP's victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, which ended over four decades of Left rule, expressing confidence that there will be changes in Kerala in the upcoming Assembly polls as well.

Modi said that it was a historical and unprecedented victory that planted the seed of a BJP government in Kerala.

He recalled that the BJP's rise to power in Gujarat started with winning a single city nearly four decades ago and said the same would happen in Kerala.

He said that prior to 1987, the BJP was a marginal party in Gujarat and would hardly get any media coverage.

"In 1987, for the first time, the BJP won control of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, much like the party's recent victory in Thiruvananthapuram. Since then, the people of Gujarat have entrusted us with the opportunity to serve, and we have continued to do so for decades.

"Our journey began in one city in Gujarat, and similarly, in Kerala, our beginnings have started with a single city. I believe this demonstrates that the people of Kerala are beginning to place their trust in the BJP, connecting with us in the same way Gujarat once did," the PM said.

He assured that Thiruvananthapuram, for the entire country, will become a model city.

"I extend my full support to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the best cities in India," he said.

