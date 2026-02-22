Kerala Row Over Sabarimala Priest Arrest Escalates

War of words intensifies nationally as political blame game unfolds alongside fresh allegations in Kerala’s temple gold theft case.

Sabarimala temple closed after festival
Priests leave as the Sabarimala temple closes, concluding the over two-month-long 'Mandala–Makaravilakku' pilgrimage season, in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala. | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi accuses Congress of “dirty politics” over AI Summit controversy.

  • Congress alleges CMO role in arrest of Sabarimala Tantri.

  • Kerala dispute adds fuel to ongoing national political sparring.

The political temperature rose sharply on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong attack on the Congress, accusing the party of indulging in “gandi aur nangi politics” during the recent AI Impact Summit controversy. His remarks mark the latest escalation in an ongoing exchange between the ruling party and the opposition, signalling that political tensions remain high both in Parliament and across states.

While the national leadership traded barbs, a parallel confrontation unfolded in Kerala, where the Congress intensified its criticism of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office. The party alleged that the Chief Minister’s Office played a role in what it termed the “wrongful” arrest and incarceration of Sabarimala Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the Ayyappa temple gold theft case.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the priest had been made a scapegoat to shield former and current Devaswom Ministers as well as past officials of the Travancore Devaswom Board from potential prosecution. According to him, the alleged move was intended to divert attention from those who should have been under scrutiny.

