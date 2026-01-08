Arsenal Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League: Gunners Take On Reds With Title Credentials On The Line

Arsenal celebrate Gabriel Jesus' goal against Aston Villa

English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal FC look to extend their EPL lead to eight points when they take on Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in Matchday 21 clash on Friday, January 9 (IST). The Gunners are undefeated at the Emirates whereas Reds come on the back of a deflating 2-2 draw against Fulham. Mikel Arteta's will look to avenge the defeat they suffered at Anfield earlier this season. Catch play-by-play updates from the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 21 clash between Arsenal and Liverpool on Friday, 9 January, at the Emirates Stadium in London, right here

LIVE UPDATES

9 Jan 2026, 12:24:05 am IST Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs Out Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Jesus, Eze, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Merino, Lewis-Skelly Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Frimpong, Wirtz, Gakpo Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha

9 Jan 2026, 12:20:49 am IST Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: No Hugo Ekitike For Reds A huge blow for the Reds tonight as Hugo Ekitike misses out entirely. It means Cody Gakpo is set to lead the line again for Liverpool