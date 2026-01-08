Arsenal Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League: Gunners Take On Reds With Title Credentials On The Line

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs Out
Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres
Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Jesus, Eze, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Merino, Lewis-Skelly
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Frimpong, Wirtz, Gakpo
Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha
Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: No Hugo Ekitike For Reds
A huge blow for the Reds tonight as Hugo Ekitike misses out entirely. It means Cody Gakpo is set to lead the line again for Liverpool
Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details
Location: London, England
Stadium: Emirates Stadium
Date: Friday, January 9
Kick-off Time: 01:30 a.m. IST