Arsenal Vs Liverpool LIVE Score, English Premier League: Gunners Take On Reds With Title Credentials On The Line

Arsenal Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26: Catch play-by-play updates from the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 21 clash between Arsenal and Liverpool on Friday, 9 January, at the Emirates Stadium in London, right here

Tejas Rane
Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal-FC
Arsenal celebrate Gabriel Jesus' goal against Aston Villa
English Premier League 2025-26: Arsenal FC look to extend their EPL lead to eight points when they take on Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in Matchday 21 clash on Friday, January 9 (IST). The Gunners are undefeated at the Emirates whereas Reds come on the back of a deflating 2-2 draw against Fulham. Mikel Arteta's will look to avenge the defeat they suffered at Anfield earlier this season. Catch play-by-play updates from the English Premier League 2025-26 Matchday 21 clash between Arsenal and Liverpool on Friday, 9 January, at the Emirates Stadium in London, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Starting XIs Out

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie, Zubimendi, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Trossard, Gyokeres

Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Jesus, Eze, Martinelli, Norgaard, Madueke, Merino, Lewis-Skelly

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Frimpong, Wirtz, Gakpo

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Gomez, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: No Hugo Ekitike For Reds

A huge blow for the Reds tonight as Hugo Ekitike misses out entirely. It means Cody Gakpo is set to lead the line again for Liverpool

Arsenal vs Liverpool Live Score, Premier League 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: London, England 

  • Stadium: Emirates Stadium

  • Date: Friday, January 9

  • Kick-off Time: 01:30 a.m. IST

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ashes 2026: England’s Harry Brook Apologises After Clashing With Nightclub Bouncer In New Zealand

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Sarfaraz Khan Slams 15-Ball Fifty To Become Fastest Indian List A Half-Centurion

  3. IND Vs NZ: Tilak Varma Ruled Out Of First Three T20Is After Undergoing Surgery For Abdominal Issue

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-27: Updated Points Table After Australia Vs England Fifth Ashes Encounter

  5. WPL 2026: Yo Yo Honey Singh Set To Perform At Opening Ceremony Along With Star Sri Lankan Actress

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

  2. United Cup 2026: Bouzas Maneiro Stuns Gauff As Spain Take Early Control

  3. Australian Open 2026: Venus Williams Receives Wildcard, Will Become Oldest Player In Women's Draw

  4. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

  5. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

Badminton News

  1. Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crushes Japanese Shuttler Miyazaki To Seal QF Ticket; Ayush Shetty, Lakshya Sen Exit

  2. India Open BWF Super 750 Preview: Lakshya Face Ayush In First Round; PV Sindhu Up Against Linh Nguyen

  3. Malaysia Open 2026: Lakshya Sen Enters Round Of 16; Ayush Shetty Stuns Olympics Bronze Medallist Lee Zii Jia

  4. Krishna Nagar, Paralympics Gold Medallist, Gets Tattoo In Tribute To Badminton Journey

  5. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  2. BSF Deploys 12-Ft Fencing At Chicken's Neck Amid Bangladesh Unrest

  3. Politics Of Reading: Political Language of Dravidian Imagery

  4. Census First Phase To Be Held From April 1 To September 30

  5. Jharkhand Marks Historic First With Participation At World Economic Forum, Davos

Entertainment News

  1. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  2. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  3. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

  4. The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

  5. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

US News

  1. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  2. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  3. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  4. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

  5. World Reacts After US Strikes In Venezuela And 'Capture' Of President Nicolás Maduro

World News

  1. US Seizes Russia-Flagged Oil Tanker After High-Seas Chase In Atlantic

  2. Trump’s Greenland Gambit Puts NATO To The Test

  3. Beyond Venezuela: The Growing List Of Countries In Trump’s Crosshairs

  4. Emperor without Clothes: Trump's 'Crude' Pursuit Of Venezuelan Oil

  5. Trump Withdraws US From More Than 60 Global Institutions

Latest Stories

  1. KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 Released; Download Hall Ticket for January 10-11 Exams

  2. Vijay Hazare Trophy Round 7 Highlights: Hardik Pandya Stars In Baroda Win; Rishabh Pant-Led Delhi Thump Haryana

  3. Toxic Teaser Out: Yash As Raya Roars Into Action, Introduces Audiences To Violent World

  4. Bail at Last: Gulfisha Fatima Walks Free In Delhi Riots Case

  5. Supreme Court Flags Rising Stray Dog Menace

  6. Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan Release Postponed Amid CBFC Delay, New Date Will Be Announced Soon

  7. Priyanka Chopra Is The 'Mother, Protector And Pirate' In The Bluff, Check Out First-Look And Release Date

  8. Delhi NCR Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Day Conditions Persist