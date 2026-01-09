Who Was K Lalremruata? Former Ranji Player Died During Cricket Match In Mizoram

Former Mizoram Ranji cricketer K Lalremruata passed away after collapsing during a local match, leaving Indian cricket mourning a passionate servant of the game

O
Outlook Sports Desk
  • Former Mizoram Ranji player K Lalremruata collapsed during a local cricket match and later passed away

  • He represented Mizoram in Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy between 2018 and 2022

  • Cricket bodies cancelled matches and paid tribute to his contribution to the sport

Cricket in India was struck by a sudden and heartbreaking loss this week as a veteran of the domestic game passed away while playing cricket. A well-known figure in Mizoram’s cricketing circles collapsed on the field during a local tournament and later died in hospital, leaving teammates, officials and fans shocked and grieving.

It was only later that many realised the man who had fallen was not just another club cricketer, but a former Ranji Trophy player who had once carried Mizoram’s hopes on his shoulders. The cricketer was K Lalremruata.

Who Was K Lalremruata?

Khawlhring Lalremruata, also known as K Lalremruata. a former Mizoram Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy representative. A wicketkeeper-batter by role, Lalremruata featured in domestic cricket between 2018 and 2022 and was widely admired for his commitment to the game.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a statement mourning his passing, highlighting his contribution to domestic cricket and extending heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the Mizoram cricket community.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Mizoram cricketer K Lalremruata. He proudly represented Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The BCCI extends heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers to his family, friends and the Mizoram cricket community," BCCI shared on X.

What Happened During the Match

Lalremruata was playing in a Second Division Screening Tournament match near Aizawl when he reportedly complained of chest discomfort after batting. Moments later, he collapsed on the ground, prompting immediate concern among teammates and officials. He was rushed for medical attention, but doctors could not revive him.

Initial reports suggested a possible heart-related emergency or stroke, a reminder that even seemingly fit athletes are not immune to sudden medical crises. The shocking nature of the incident left the local cricket community in mourning, with many struggling to accept the sudden loss.

The Cricket Association of Mizoram quickly responded by cancelling ongoing matches across divisions as a mark of respect.

