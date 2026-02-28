England Vs New Zealand: Will Jacks Equals Shane Watson’s T20 World Cup Record – Check Here

Will Jacks claimed his fourth Player of the Match award in the T20 World Cup 2026, equaling Shane Watson’s 2012 record
He scored 32 and took two wickets*, combining with Rehan Ahmed to secure a four-wicket win over New Zealand
England became the first team from Group 2 to reach the semi-finals, carrying strong momentum into the knockouts
England all-rounder Will Jacks on Friday made T20 World Cup history, equaling Shane Watson’s record for the most Player of the Match awards in a single edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
Jacks starred with both bat and ball against New Zealand, scoring 32* and taking two wickets, earning his fourth Man of the Match of the 2026 tournament and cementing his status as one of the standout performers of the campaign.
Coming in at a critical stage on a slow, spin-friendly pitch, Jacks combined with Rehan Ahmed to guide England to a thrilling four-wicket win. England needed 42 from the final 17 balls, and the duo delivered in style.
Ahmed hit a towering six, Jacks followed with one of his own, then added two more boundaries off Glenn Phillips to take 21 from five balls. Ahmed finished the 19th over with another six, leaving just five runs to get from the final over. England wrapped up the chase with three balls to spare.
Jacks finished unbeaten on 32, while Ahmed contributed a rapid 19 from seven deliveries. Their 44-run stand in 16 balls proved decisive. Both all-rounders also starred with the ball, taking two wickets each to restrict New Zealand to 159-7.
England’s spin attack dominated, sending down 16 overs, the most they have bowled in a T20 match, with all seven dismissals falling to slow bowlers.
Reflecting on his performance, Jacks said: "I reckon this is the best of my four POTM awards. It was on a knife’s edge when I went in. Over the moon. Just about keeping it simple. Rehan played brilliantly, and that six off Phillips really put them on the back foot. Feeling calm in the middle right now, it’s another string to the bow."
England’s Journey To T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals
England have been in stellar form throughout the 2026 T20 World Cup, navigating a series of tight finishes in the Super 8s to stay unbeaten against some of the strongest sides. The team has relied heavily on its spin attack and depth in batting, with multiple players stepping up in crunch moments.
The Three Lions were the first team from Group 2 to secure a semi-final berth, carrying momentum and confidence into the knockout stages. With Jacks leading the way, England arrive in Mumbai for Thursday’s second semi-final as serious contenders for the title.