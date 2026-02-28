England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterday's ENG Vs NZ Super 8 Match?

England beat New Zealand in a Super 8 clash at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, chasing 159 with four balls to spare, thanks to an unbeaten 44-run stand between Will Jack (32*) and Rehan Ahmad (19*)

England Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Who Won Yesterdays ENG Vs NZ Super 8 Match?
England's captain Harry Brook, second from right celebrates with teammates after their win against New Zealand during the T20 World Cup cricket match in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
  • England defeated New Zealand in a Super 8 Group 2 match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, chasing down 159 with four balls to spare

  • England were struggling at 117/6 in the 17th over but recovered through a 44-run unbeaten partnership

  • Will Jack (32*) and Rehan Ahmad (19*) guided the team to a thrilling victory

England rode on Will Jacks and Rehan Ahmed's pyrotechnics to fight back from the brink and register a stunning four-wicket win over New Zealand in their T20 World Cup Super Eights match on Friday.

The result kept Pakistan's hopes of a semifinal berth alive. In Pallekele on Saturday, Pakistan will need to beat Sri Lanka by 64 runs or chase in 13.1 overs, otherwise New Zealand will go through.

England, who were already through to the semifinals before Friday's victory, topped Group 2 with three wins from as many matches.

Asked to bowl first, England's spinners showed their wares to limit a scratchy New Zealand to 159 for seven.

In reply, England were in trouble at 117 for six in 17 overs and needing 43 runs from 18 balls. But Jacks (32 not out off 18 balls) and Ahmed (19 not out off 7 balls) pummelled Glenn Phillips for 22 runs in the 18th over to bring the equation down to 21 from 12 balls.

The duo of Jacks and Ahmed then took 16 off Mitchell Santner to put England on top heading into the final over. In the end, following an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership of 44 runs between Jacks and Ahmed, England completed the chase with three balls to spare.

England's win was achieved after Jacks (2/23), Adil Rashid (2/28) and Ahmed (2/28) stifled the New Zealand batters in the middle overs after their pacers were smashed around.

Glenn Phillips (39 off 28 balls), Tim Seifert (35 off 25 balls) and Finn Allen (29 off 19 balls) were the main contributors with the bat for New Zealand.

England's chase began on a disastrous note with both Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson striking in their respective first over to reduce their opponents to 2/2.

Fresh from his hundred against Pakistan, skipper Harry Brook (26 off 24 balls) tried to steady the ship, but was shown the door by Glenn Phillips while trying to hit against the turn.

Phillips contributed immensely to the fourth English wicket too, pulling off a stunning catch at deep mid-wicket to signal the end of Jacob Bethell (21 off 16 balls). Phillips dived forward to catch the ball just inches off the ground.

At 58 for four in the ninth over, England were in a spot of bother but Tom Banton and Sam Curran kept them in the game, even as New Zealand employed their spinners from both ends.

However, after the duo had added 42 runs for the fifth wicket, the Kiwis got a breakthrough with Rachin Ravindra getting the better of Curran and then Banton to put New Zealand ahead.

But Jacks and Ahmed had other ideas.

Earlier, Jofra Archer, who was spitting fire the other night against Pakistan, started with a maiden over that also included a New Zealand review after the on-field umpire adjudged Tim Seifert out caught behind following a loud appeal and a noise that probably came from the ball hitting the thigh pad.

TV replays, however, clearly showed that there was no edge and the decision was overturned.

Liam Dawson too kept Seifert and Finn Allen quiet in the first four deliveries of the second over until the former swept the left-arm spinner for a boundary through deep square-leg.

At the other end, Archer seemed to be on song as he got the ball to swing, seam and bounce at great speed, but when he tried the slower ball, Finn clobbered it over mid-on for the game's first six.

Finn was beginning to look dangerous and against Dawson, he went down the ground and timed his shot to perfection to get another six.

Taking a cue from his partner's batting, Seifert too got into the act, and launched into Archer with a couple of fours and then pulled the England pace spearhead over midwicket for a six.

New Zealand have got the momentum now, forcing England captain Harry Brook to introduce Sam Curran into the attack from round the wicket.

Finn welcomed Curran with a maximum over mid-wicket as New Zealand ended the powerplay at 54 for no loss.

There was another bowling change in Adil Rashid, and Seifert hammered the leg-spinner over long-on for another six.

However, Rashid had Seifert stumped in the next ball with a smart piece of bowling that saw him get both dip and turn to tease the batter into playing another big shot.

Finn got out in the next over, a soft dismissal off Will Jacks that saw the opener give a simple catch to Jacob Bethell at deep mid-wicket.

Phillips then looked to prop up the New Zealand innings until he was bowled by Jacks to derail their momentum.

