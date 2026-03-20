Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to File Nomination for Jalukbari Seat

Summary of this article
Himanta Biswa Sarma will file his nomination from Jalukbari for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026, holding a rally from Khanapara to the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district election office.
Opposition leaders including Debabrata Saikia, Ripun Bora, Lurinjyoti Gogoi and Akhil Gogoi will also file nominations from their respective constituencies.
Nomination filing ends March 23; polling for the 126-member assembly will be held on April 9 and results declared on May 4.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several prominent candidates of both the ruling BJP and opposition parties like the Congress will file their nomination papers on Friday for the assembly polls.
Sarma, who is running from Jalukbari, will submit his candidacy at the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election office.
He will hold a rally from the Veterinary Field in Khanapara to the Election Office in Hengrabari, approximately 5.6 km away, before filing his papers.
''Inviting everyone to join the rally from Khanapara Veterinary Field to DC Office, Kamrup (M), as I file my nomination for #AssamElections2026. Your blessings will power up my journey and inspire me to carry forward the responsibility entrusted by the people of Assam,'' Sarma said in a post on X.
Sarma has represented Jalukbari in the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency since 2001 and will seek a sixth consecutive term in the forthcoming polls.
In 1996, he ran for this seat for the first time and lost by 17,000 votes to the late AGP leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan. However, in 2001, he won the seat by 10,000 votes.
Debabrata Saikia, the opposition leader in the assembly, will also submit his candidacy papers from Nazira, a constituency he has served since 2011. Prior to then, Hiteswar Saikia, his late father and chief minister, and Hemoprava Saikia, his mother, had both won that seat.
Ripun Bora, a senior Congress leader and former member of the Rajya Sabha, will submit his papers from the Barchalla assembly constituency in North Assam.
Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the president of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and Akhil Gogoi, the leader of the Raijor Dal, are also expected to submit their nominations for the assembly seats of Khowang and Sivasagar, respectively.
While pre-election alliance talks between the Grand Old Party and the Raijor Dal have failed, the AJP is a member of the Congress-led coalition in the state.
The last date for filing nomination papers is March 23, while scrutiny of papers will be held the next day, and the last date of withdrawal is March 26.
Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held on April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4.