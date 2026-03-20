Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to File Nomination for Jalukbari Seat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several prominent candidates of both the ruling BJP and opposition parties like the Congress will file their nomination papers on Friday for the assembly polls.



Sarma, who is running from Jalukbari, will submit his candidacy at the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election office.



He will hold a rally from the Veterinary Field in Khanapara to the Election Office in Hengrabari, approximately 5.6 km away, before filing his papers.