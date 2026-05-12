Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term In Assam

Summary of this article
Himanta Biswa Sarma will take oath as Assam chief minister for a second straight term after the BJP-led NDA secured a massive victory in the Assembly polls
Four legislators — Ajanta Neog, Rameshwar Teli, Atul Bora and Charan Boro — will also be sworn in at the ceremony in Guwahati
The NDA won 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly, with the BJP alone bagging 82 seats, cementing the alliance’s dominance in Assam politics
Himanta Biswa Sarma will take the oath of office as Assam chief minister for a second term on Tuesday, building on the BJP-led NDA's resounding electoral victory. This move solidifies the saffron party's expanding power in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will attend the swearing-in of four NDA MLAs.
Sarma and four other legislators will take the oath of office and secrecy from Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Veterinary Field in the Khanapara area at 11.40 a.m.
The 57-year-old is the state's first non-Congress leader to serve as chief minister for a second term in a row.
The four legislators who will take oath along with Sarma are BJP's Ajanta Neog and Rameshwar Teli, and one each from its allies- Atul Bora of the AGP and BPF's Charan Boro.
Neog, Bora and Boro were members of Sarma's first cabinet, while Teli, a former Union minister, returned to state politics.
This will be the state's third NDA government. Sarbananda Sonowal, a current Union minister, led the alliance when it first came to power in 2016.
In the departing administration, Neog served as minister of finance, Bora oversaw the department of agriculture, and Boro was in charge of transportation.
More than one lakh people are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, according to officials, including panchayat presidents and BJP members.
Security has been tightened across Guwahati with central and state police monitoring the situation, while arrangements at the venue are being coordinated by various departments under the directives of Chief Secretary Ravi Kota.
The NDA swept to power in the state with a record 102 of the 126-member assembly, with the BJP alone securing 82 constituencies while its alliance partners, the AGP and the BPF, bagged 10 seats each.