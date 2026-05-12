Himanta Biswa Sarma To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term In Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma will take the oath of office as Assam chief minister for a second term on Tuesday, building on the BJP-led NDA's resounding electoral victory. This move solidifies the saffron party's expanding power in the state.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will attend the swearing-in of four NDA MLAs.



Sarma and four other legislators will take the oath of office and secrecy from Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at the Veterinary Field in the Khanapara area at 11.40 a.m.