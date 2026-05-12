Himanta Biswa Sarma Sworn In For Second Consecutive Term In Assam

PM Modi, top BJP leaders attend ceremony as NDA forms government for third straight term in the state

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Assam polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigns
Himanta Biswa Sarma Sworn In For Second Consecutive Term In Assam | Photo: PTI
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  • Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as Assam chief minister for a second consecutive term at a grand ceremony in Guwahati

  • BJP leaders Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, along with Atul Bora and Charan Boro, were sworn in as ministers

  • The NDA secured 102 seats in the 126-member Assembly, marking the alliance’s third successive government in Assam

Himanta Biswa Sarma was sworn in as the chief minister of Assam for the second consecutive term on Tuesday.

Four MLAs - the BJP's Rameswar Teli and Ajanta Neog, AGP's Atul Bora, Charan Boro of BPF- also took oath as ministers.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office to Sarma and the four legislators at a grand ceremony held at the Veterinary Ground in Khanapara area in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and BJP president Nitin Nabin were present at the swearing-in ceremony.

The oath-taking programme marks the formation of the third successive NDA government in the state.

Neog, Bora and Boro were members of Sarma's first cabinet, while Teli, a former Union minister, returned to state politics.

Neog was the finance minister, while Bora took care of the agriculture department and Boro held the transport department in the outgoing government.

The NDA won a record 102 seats of the 126-member assembly, including 82 from the BJP.

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The BJP allies, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF), bagged 10 seats each. 

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