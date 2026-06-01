RCB Vs GT, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Final – Check Result

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RCB clinched their second straight IPL title with a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans as Virat Kohli starred in a dominant final performance in Ahmedabad

RCB Vs GT, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Final
Royal Challengers Bengaluru players celebrate with winners trophy after their win in the Indian Premier League final cricket match against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, June 1, 2026 (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Summary of this article

  • RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2026 final

  • Virat Kohli remained unbeaten and hit the winning runs in Ahmedabad

  • The victory secured RCB's second consecutive IPL title

Virat Kohli anchored the chase with 75 not out as Royal Challengers Bengaluru proved their class in all departments to clinch a second consecutive Indian Premier League title victory, with a 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Kohli scored 75 not out off 42 balls with nine fours and three sixes as he hit his fastest IPL fifty (25 balls) as RCB chased down an under-par 156-run target, reaching 161 for five in 18 overs.

Rasikh Salam Dar claimed 3/27 while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets apiece as a top-heavy Titans were restricted to 155 for eight in the first half.

RCB then rode on a 62-run opening stand between Venkatesh Iyer (32) and Kohli, who stood tall in the end with a match-winning six.

Earlier, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru produced a superb all-round bowling performance to restrict Gujarat Titans to 155/8.

A top-heavy GT lost their in-form batters inside the powerplay and questionable rejigging of the batting line-up saw the 2022 winners losing the plot completely.

Washington Sundar top-scored with for the Titans with 50 not out but none of their batters could impose themselves on the game.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players before the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Final T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali, India, Sunday, April 20, 2025. - (AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, left, and Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill greet each other at the end of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Dharamshala, India, Tuesday, May 26, 2026 - (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans 155 for 8 in 20 overs (Washington Sundar 50 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/29, Josh Hazlewood 2/37, Rasikh Salam 3/27).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 161/5 in 18 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 32, Virat Kohli 75 not out; Rashid Khan 2/25).

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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