RCB Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026 Final: Shubman Gill's Titans Return For Revenge After Qualifier 1 Humbling Against Bengaluru

RCB defeated Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 to book their place in the IPL 2026 final
Gujarat Titans reached the final after beating Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in Qualifier 2
The IPL 2026 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31, setting up a blockbuster clash between two of the season’s most consistent teams.
RCB enter the summit clash with confidence after crushing GT by 92 runs in Qualifier 1, where Rajat Patidar’s unbeaten 93 powered them to a record playoff total of 254/5 before the bowlers dismantled Gujarat for 162.
Gujarat, however, have responded impressively since that defeat. Shubman Gill’s side bounced back in Qualifier 2 with a dominant seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, chasing 215 in just 18.4 overs. Gill led from the front with a magnificent 104 off 53 balls, while Sai Sudharsan continued his remarkable season with another impactful knock.
The Titans have now reached their third IPL final in five seasons and will be eager to avenge their heavy defeat against RCB earlier in the playoffs.
The final could ultimately be decided by the battle between RCB’s powerful bowling attack and GT’s explosive top order. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of the standout bowlers of IPL 2026 and currently leads the Purple Cap race, while Josh Hazlewood’s experience in big matches gives Bengaluru an added edge.
On the other hand, Gujarat’s hopes will largely rest on the form of Gill, Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, with Kagiso Rabada expected to play a key role in the middle overs.
RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Predicted 1st Innings Score
Conditions in Ahmedabad are expected to favor batting, with the Narendra Modi Stadium producing several high-scoring contests this season. The venue has seen an average first-innings score of around 181, while both teams possess enough firepower to push beyond 200.
RCB will chase a second consecutive IPL title after ending their long trophy drought in 2025, while Gujarat are aiming to lift their second championship since joining the league. With Kohli, Gill, Patidar and Buttler all in form, the IPL 2026 final promises to be a high-voltage showdown between two heavyweight sides.