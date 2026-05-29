GT Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Royals Opt TO Bat First, Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal To Start Proceedings

RR have won the toss and elected to bat first
The toss took place twice due to lack of communication
The winner of the match will play RCB in IPL 2026 final
Gujarat Titans (GT) are up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 29.
The winner of the Qualifier 2 will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in final of IPL 2026.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been RR's trump card in this season, and he once again proved that in the last match against SRH, where he slammed 97 off just 29 balls to single-handedly turn the match in RR's favor.
That innings by Sooryavanshi in a high-pressure match against SRH not only took RR into Qualifier 2 but also elevated his reputation around the world. The teen prodigy could again be the deciding factor in today's match.
If he fires against them, then there are high chances that RR would sail to the final; otherwise, given the brittle middle order of RR, GT bowlers could get the better of them if Sooryavanshi fails.
On the other hand, GT's bowling, which has been their strength throughout the tournament, let them down against RCB, along with their fielding. Titans' top-order consisting of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler has been the most consistent of the tournament, but they cannot go gung-ho from the start.
They are coming off a heavy defeat against RCB in Qualifier 1 and will be desperate to turn things around and play their third final of the IPL.
GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to field first against Gujarat Titans.
GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja