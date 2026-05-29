GT Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Royals Opt TO Bat First, Sooryavanshi-Jaiswal To Start Proceedings

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GT Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to field first against Gujarat Titans at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 29

GT Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, right, talk before the toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, India, Friday, May 29, 2026. AP Photo/shwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • RR have won the toss and elected to bat first

  • The toss took place twice due to lack of communication

  • The winner of the match will play RCB in IPL 2026 final

Gujarat Titans (GT) are up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 29.

The winner of the Qualifier 2 will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in final of IPL 2026.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been RR's trump card in this season, and he once again proved that in the last match against SRH, where he slammed 97 off just 29 balls to single-handedly turn the match in RR's favor.

That innings by Sooryavanshi in a high-pressure match against SRH not only took RR into Qualifier 2 but also elevated his reputation around the world. The teen prodigy could again be the deciding factor in today's match.

If he fires against them, then there are high chances that RR would sail to the final; otherwise, given the brittle middle order of RR, GT bowlers could get the better of them if Sooryavanshi fails.

On the other hand, GT's bowling, which has been their strength throughout the tournament, let them down against RCB, along with their fielding. Titans' top-order consisting of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler has been the most consistent of the tournament, but they cannot go gung-ho from the start.

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Gujarat Titans' players during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh,. - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during their Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad. - File/AP
Mumbai Indians players celebrates the wicket of Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad - AP Photo
Gujarat Titans' Rashid Khan celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, India, Saturday, May 9, 2026. - | Photo: AP/STR

They are coming off a heavy defeat against RCB in Qualifier 1 and will be desperate to turn things around and play their third final of the IPL.

Check out the live score of RR vs GT match here.

GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Toss Update

Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to field first against Gujarat Titans.

GT Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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