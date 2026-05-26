RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Teams Gear Up for Qualifier 1 Under the Majestic Dhauladhar In Dharamsala

Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) train hard ahead of the high-stakes Qualifier 1 clash at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, on Tuesday, May 26. The winner of the match will straight away go into the final, while the losing team will have another go at the final with the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. On the eve of the match, RCB trained in the daytime, while GT had a session under the lights, and vice versa a day before. RCB are the defending champions and will look to win back-to-back titles, while GT will be vying to repeat the 2022 heroics once again.

Parveen Uprety
Parveen Uprety
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IPL 2026: GT vs RCB-Training Qualifier-1
Gujarat Titans' players during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh,. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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IPL 2026: GT vs RCB-Training Qualifier-1
Gujarat Titans' players and Royal Challengers Bengaluru's players during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Josh Hazelwood during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar plays a shot during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Royal Challengers Bengalurus Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Romario Shephard during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Gujarat Titans' Gurnoor Brar during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Gujarat Titans' Nishant Sindhu plays a shot during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Krunal Pandya during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 first qualifier cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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