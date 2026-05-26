RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Teams Gear Up for Qualifier 1 Under the Majestic Dhauladhar In Dharamsala
Both Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) train hard ahead of the high-stakes Qualifier 1 clash at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala, on Tuesday, May 26. The winner of the match will straight away go into the final, while the losing team will have another go at the final with the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2. On the eve of the match, RCB trained in the daytime, while GT had a session under the lights, and vice versa a day before. RCB are the defending champions and will look to win back-to-back titles, while GT will be vying to repeat the 2022 heroics once again.
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