Karan Johar Reveals Why He Unfollowed Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor And Other Celebs On Instagram

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Currently, Karan Johar follows just 78 people on Instagram. He revealed the reason behind his unfollowing spree.

Karan Johar
Karan Johar on why he unfollowed Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and others on Instagram Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Karan Johar unfollowed some of his close ones, including Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and half of his Bollywood friends on Instagram.

  • He revealed the reason behind the unfollowing spree.

  • Johar called it a "digital detox" to save his energy and time.

Filmmaker Karan Johar sparked speculation on social media after he reportedly unfollowed several Bollywood celebs on Instagram, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra. Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and others are also in the list. But interestingly, he still follows Priyanka Chopra.

Karan Johar has now revealed the reason why he unfollowed these prominent personalities.

Karan Johar hits back at troll calling him ‘nepo kid ka daijaan’ - Instagram
Karan Johar Snaps Back At Troll Calling Him 'Nepo Kid Ka Daijaan' For Praising Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda's Saiyaara

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Why Karan Johar unfollowed Bollywood celebs on Instagram

Currently, Karan Johar follows just 78 people on Instagram.

On Thursday, Karan, explaining the reason behind his unfollowing spree, wrote on Instagram Stories, “It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!!”

He added, “This can't be national news for gods sake ...please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant.”

Karan Johars post
Karan Johar's post Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Karan celebrated his 54th birthday on May 25, and his close friend, designer Manish Malhotra, hosted a star-studded birthday party for him. Inside pics from the bash went viral on social media. Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, among others, were the guests.

Related Content
Karan Johar confirms David Dhawan retirement - Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan's King Security Tightened After AI Clip Leak - X
Shah Rukh Khan praises Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets - X
Met Gala 2026 Indian Guests: Full List and Streaming Details - Instagram
Karan Johar dismisses speculations around Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham sequel - Instagram, IMDb
Karan Johar Rules Out Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham Sequel: 'Will Never Mess With That Nostalgia'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Karan Johar's work front

On the professional front, Karan made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani (2023). He also hosted Traitors Season 1. Reports claim that he is returning to host the new season of Koffee With Karan soon.

Karan's recent production was Chand Mera Dil under his Dharma Productions banner. The film, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, hit the screens on May 22.

Udta Teer and Naagzilla are his upcoming projects as a producer.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories