Karan Johar Reveals Why He Unfollowed Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor And Other Celebs On Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar sparked speculation on social media after he reportedly unfollowed several Bollywood celebs on Instagram, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra. Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and others are also in the list. But interestingly, he still follows Priyanka Chopra.