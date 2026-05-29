Karan Johar Reveals Why He Unfollowed Shah Rukh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor And Other Celebs On Instagram

Karan Johar unfollowed some of his close ones, including Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and half of his Bollywood friends on Instagram.
He revealed the reason behind the unfollowing spree.
Johar called it a "digital detox" to save his energy and time.
Filmmaker Karan Johar sparked speculation on social media after he reportedly unfollowed several Bollywood celebs on Instagram, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Manish Malhotra. Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and others are also in the list. But interestingly, he still follows Priyanka Chopra.
Why Karan Johar unfollowed Bollywood celebs on Instagram
Currently, Karan Johar follows just 78 people on Instagram.
On Thursday, Karan, explaining the reason behind his unfollowing spree, wrote on Instagram Stories, “It's a DIGITAL DETOX!!!! Am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!!”
He added, “This can't be national news for gods sake ...please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant.”
Karan celebrated his 54th birthday on May 25, and his close friend, designer Manish Malhotra, hosted a star-studded birthday party for him. Inside pics from the bash went viral on social media. Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, among others, were the guests.
Karan Johar's work front
On the professional front, Karan made his directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani (2023). He also hosted Traitors Season 1. Reports claim that he is returning to host the new season of Koffee With Karan soon.
Karan's recent production was Chand Mera Dil under his Dharma Productions banner. The film, starring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, hit the screens on May 22.
Udta Teer and Naagzilla are his upcoming projects as a producer.