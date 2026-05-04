Shah Rukh Khan On Sunil Narine’s 200 IPL Wickets: ‘Magician, Family To Us’

Shah Rukh Khan praised Sunil Narine after his 200 IPL wickets milestone, calling him a “magician”. The KKR co-owner’s heartfelt post celebrated Narine’s long journey and deep bond with the franchise.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan praises Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sunil Narine becomes the first overseas player to reach 200 IPL wickets.

  • Shah Rukh Khan calls Narine a magician, celebrates 15-season KKR journey.

  • KKR secures third consecutive win, gaining momentum after five early losses.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated a major IPL milestone as Sunil Narine became the first overseas player to reach 200 wickets in the tournament. The achievement came during a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad, adding another landmark to Narine’s long association with the franchise.

Taking to social media, Shah Rukh reflected on their journey together, highlighting not just the numbers but the bond built over more than a decade

Shah Rukh Khan praises Sunil Narine’s IPL milestone

In his post, it was written by Shah Rukh Khan that Narine’s career with KKR has spanned 15 seasons, including over 200 wickets and multiple titles. He described the cricketer as a “magician” and expressed that he is loved like family within the team.

Kolkata Knight Riders'captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, encourage each other as they bat during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, India, Sunday, May 3, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
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The message also emphasised warmth and gratitude, with Shah Rukh wishing Narine good health and continued success. The note quickly gained traction online, with fans echoing similar sentiments about the spinner’s impact.

Sunil Narine 200 IPL wickets and KKR vs SRH match highlights

Narine reached the milestone by dismissing a batter during SRH’s innings, joining an elite group of bowlers in IPL history. He now stands among the few to cross the 200-wicket mark, alongside names like Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

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The match itself marked a strong comeback for KKR, who secured their third consecutive win after a difficult start to the season. Led by Ajinkya Rahane, the team restricted SRH to a manageable total and chased it down with confidence.

Post-match, it was stated by player Angkrish Raghuvanshi that wins are crucial in a long tournament and that momentum could now help the team push forward. His comments reflected a renewed sense of belief within the squad.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi, left, celebrates the wicket of Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata, India. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
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With this victory, KKR continues to climb the points table, while Narine’s milestone stands as a reminder of consistency and longevity in the league.

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