King: Makers Of Shah Rukh Khan Film Reaffirm Release Date With New Teaser

Summary of this article
Shah Rukh Khan's King will arrive in cinemas on December 24, 2026.
On Friday, the makers reaffirmed King's release date with a new teaser.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan in pivotal roles.
Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the big screens with King after Dunki (2023). The Siddharth Anand directorial is set for theatrical release during Christmas 2026. King's release date was announced in January this year with a teaser featuring SRK. Today, the makers unveiled yet another short teaser, reaffirming the release date. King is set to arrive in theatres on December 24, 2026.
Shah Rukh Khan reaffirms King release date
From today, only eight months are left for King's release and fans can't keep calm as they are waiting with bated breath to watch their heartthrob on screen again.
King marks Suhana Khan's big screen debut alongside her father. Also, it marks Deepika Padukone and SRK's reunion after the 2023 film Jawan.
Red Chillies Entertainment, sharing the new teaser of King, wrote, "A ROAR loud enough to shake the KINGdom. ❤️🔥#KING arriving on 24.12.2026 #ItsKINGTime (sic)."