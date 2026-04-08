Shah Rukh Khan Turns Down Cameo In Rajinikanth's Jailer 2? Here's What We Know

Summary of this article
Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly declined to be part of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.
Earlier, it was reported that SRK would be playing a cameo, along with Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar.
Nelson Dilipkumar is the writer and director of Jailer 2.
Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2, the sequel to the 2023 film, is one of the highly anticipated films. There have been reports that Shah Rukh Khan will have a special cameo appearance in the upcoming Tamil-language film, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. However, the latest report claims that SRK has stepped back from Jailer 2 to focus on his forthcoming release, King.
Why Shah Rukh Khan rejected Jailer 2
Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that the makers were interested in having Shah Rukh Khan on board for a 5-day cameo, and the Jawan star was keen to be part of it. However, his current focus is on King, and it is important for the superstar, especially as it is his daughter Suhana Khan's big Bollywood launch.
“In a respectful conversation with the team, SRK expressed his willingness to do the cameo while requesting that the release of Jailer could be aligned post King, as he wanted his appearance to remain exclusive to that film. He has a certain look in King, and he doesn’t want to have the same in any other film before,” the source informed.
Despite turning down the offer, SRK has an immense respect and admiration for Rajinikanth and is eager to collaborate with the legendary star in the future.
“The makers were looking at an August release, ahead of King in December, and given the differing timelines, both parties mutually and amicably decided to part ways on this cameo. Shah Rukh Khan has also personally spoken to Rajinikanth and conveyed his admiration, assuring him that he would be happy to collaborate, be it a cameo or a full-fledged role at a more suitable time in the future,” the source added.
The team is now looking for another superstar for the role.
Jailer 2 shooting is almost complete and is currently in the final post-production. Mohanlal, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, and Shiva Rajkumar round out the cast.
The official release date might be announced on April 14, coinciding with the Tamil New Year.
Coming back to King, co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, the actioner also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and others. It will hit the screens in December 2026.