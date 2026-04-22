Shah Rukh Khan To Gear Up For Jawan 2 After King? Here's What We Know

Shah Rukh Khan to begin work on Jawan 2 after completing King. It is expected to go on the floors next year.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
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Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan 2
Shah Rukh Khan eyes Jawan 2 after King Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shah Rukh Khan is set to move to Jawan 2 after finishing King.

  • Jawan sequel is expected to go on floors next year.

  • A report claims that the script has been locked.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's next movie after King is reportedly Jawan 2. The latest report claims that SRK will start working on the Jawan sequel after completing his highly anticipated film, King. The sequel to Atlee's 2023 blockbuster is expected to go on floors next year.

Jawan 2 update

Sources informed India Today that the Jawan 2 script has been locked after months of development.

“A script and idea for Jawan 2 had been in the works for a while. A few weeks ago, the script was finalised. SRK will begin work on the film after completing King,” a source said.

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The makers are also planning to cast a powerful villain. “The team is looking to lock an A-lister from the South as the villain,” the source added.

Jawan 2 will reportedly go on floors next year, marking a reunion of SRK and Atlee, who made his Hindi film debut with Jawan, which broke several records at the box office and emerged as one of the major blockbusters of 2023.

It raked in over Rs 1,100 crore worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films. Alongside Khan, the actioner also starred Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and others. Deepika Padukone featured in a special appearance.

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What Atlee had said about Jawan 2

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, when Atlee was asked about the reports of a Jawan sequel, he said it's not on the cards anytime soon. When asked whether he would be collaborating with SRK again, he said, “I think Shah Rukh sir and I will definitely work on something. But Jawan 2, I personally feel, maybe some years later, not the immediate next. But definitely Shah Rukh sir, and I will look into something when it comes in its flow.”

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