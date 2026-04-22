Shah Rukh Khan To Gear Up For Jawan 2 After King? Here's What We Know

What Atlee had said about Jawan 2

Earlier, in an interview with India Today, when Atlee was asked about the reports of a Jawan sequel, he said it's not on the cards anytime soon. When asked whether he would be collaborating with SRK again, he said, “I think Shah Rukh sir and I will definitely work on something. But Jawan 2, I personally feel, maybe some years later, not the immediate next. But definitely Shah Rukh sir, and I will look into something when it comes in its flow.”