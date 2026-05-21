Shah Rukh Khan's King Tightens Security After Viral AI Clip And Major Set Leaks

Shah Rukh Khan's King faced fresh scrutiny after leaked visuals and viral AI footage surfaced.
King movie security reportedly tightened during the Mumbai schedule following growing leak concerns online.
The Siddharth Anand actioner is aiming to complete production before the July-end wrap-up.
Shah Rukh Khan's King is once again making headlines, but this time it is not for an official reveal. Reports suggest that the makers of the action film have tightened security after several leaks from the sets and a viral AI-generated clip began circulating online. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film has been under constant public attention ever since production began.
King movie set leak and viral AI clip spark concern
The issue reportedly escalated after a fan-made AI clip using leaked photos, paparazzi footage and unofficial videos from the film surfaced online. The edit allegedly stitched together glimpses from various shooting schedules and presented what many described as a short, unofficial version of King.
Before this, visuals from action scenes, song shoots and character looks featuring Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan had already found their way online.
According to reports, the production team was unhappy with the growing number of leaks, especially visuals connected to crucial sequences and climax portions.
Shah Rukh Khan's King security tightened during mumbai shoot
A source quoted by Mid-Day reportedly claimed that while leaks during outdoor shoots are difficult to control, the AI-generated edit crossed a different line by attempting to recreate the film's narrative.
Director Siddharth Anand had also addressed fans earlier. It was requested by the filmmaker that leaked multimedia from King should not be shared online, while stressing that the team was working to preserve the cinematic surprise.
Security around the ongoing Mumbai schedule near Ghodbunder Road has reportedly been increased, with movement during important scenes becoming more restricted.
The makers are now said to be in the final phase of production, with patchwork shoots, action inserts and VFX work continuing simultaneously.
The big-screen release of King is currently slated for December 24, 2026, placing it in one of the year's most competitive theatrical windows.