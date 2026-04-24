King: Deepika Padukone Returns To Sets After Announcing Pregnancy, Joins Shah Rukh Khan To Battle 8 Fighters

Summary of this article
Following her pregnancy announcement, Deepika Padukone returned to the King sets.
Siddharth Anand planned a hyper-stylised fight sequence where Padukone and Khan battle eight fighters.
King is scheduled for theatrical release on December 24, 2026.
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have teamed up for their sixth film after Jawan (2023). The actress will be sharing the same screen again with SRK in Siddharth Anand's King. Padukone recently announced her second pregnancy on April 19 and is reportedly back on the sets of King to shoot a high-octane action sequence alongside Khan.
Deepika Padukone continues King shoot during pregnancy
According to the Mid-Day report, Deepika returned to the King set on Tuesday (April 21), for a two-day shoot of an action sequence with Shah Rukh Khan at Golden Tobacco Studio in Vile Parle. It quoted a source saying, "Shah Rukh and Deepika filmed the scene on April 21 and 22, with the latter dressed in an all-white outfit. A special set was constructed at Golden Tobacco Studio in Vile Parle. The combat choreography is in line with the film's larger-than-life treatment."
The Pathaan director has designed a hyper-stylised fight sequence where Padukone and Khan battle eight fighters together. They will reportedly fight more heavy action. "Siddharth has planned another elaborate set-piece against a sandy backdrop. It will be shot in a Mira Road studio," the report stated further.
Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, King will also star Suhana Khan. Other big names include Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, among others.
It will debut in cinemas on December 24, 2025.
Deepika Padukone's second pregnancy sparked speculation that her part in Allu Arjun-starrer Raaka might be reduced or that she might be replaced. But the film's team has rubbished the claims.
In a statement to The Times of India, the team said, "Everything is moving as planned. Deepika Padukone plays a crucial role in Raaka, and the shoot is unfolding seamlessly with great energy on set."