King: Deepika Padukone Returns To Sets After Announcing Pregnancy, Joins Shah Rukh Khan To Battle 8 Fighters

Deepika Padukone continues King shoot during pregnancy

According to the Mid-Day report, Deepika returned to the King set on Tuesday (April 21), for a two-day shoot of an action sequence with Shah Rukh Khan at Golden Tobacco Studio in Vile Parle. It quoted a source saying, "Shah Rukh and Deepika filmed the scene on April 21 and 22, with the latter dressed in an all-white outfit. A special set was constructed at Golden Tobacco Studio in Vile Parle. The combat choreography is in line with the film's larger-than-life treatment."