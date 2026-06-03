BCCI Summons Rohit Sharma And Hardik Pandya For Fitness Test, Only One Turns Up - Report

Only Hardik Pandya is reported to reach NCA for fitness test after BCCI summoned both him and Rohit Sharma
Both these players have been selected for the Afghanistan series subject to them clearing the fitness test
Rohit and Hardik suffered from injured in the middle of IPL 2026
With the Indian Premier League fever over, the focus of cricket fans now shifts to international cricket as India is set to take on Afghanistan in a one-off-Test and a three-match One Day International series at home.
The Test match commences on June 6 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, followed by the white-ball series.
The Indian squad for both Tests and ODIs has already been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The 15-member ODI squad includes veterans Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.
Both these players don't play red-ball cricket and are also prone to injury, which is why their names have been added to the squad with an asterisk, which means they'll be considered for selection in the playing XIs only if their fitness is cleared by the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
The BCCI has asked both these players to report to the NCA, and according to a recent report by Times of India, Hardik Pandya is set to report to the NCA for his fitness test and will also spend a week there before joining the Indian ODI squad for the Afghanistan series.
However, there have been no updates on Rohit Sharma on the following matter. Both these players were part of the Mumbai Indians setup in the recently concluded IPL season, and they suffered injuries during the two-month-long tournament.
While Hardik Pandya suffered from persistent back spasms, Rohit sustained a hamstring injury, due to which both of them missed a significant number of matches for the franchise.