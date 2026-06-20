No Hardik Pandya For England ODIs As All-Rounder Awaits Full Fitness - Report

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is reportedly ruled out of the England ODI series as he'll most likely won't fully recover from the fresh quadriceps strain he sustained during the rehabilitation process at BCCI's Centre of Excellence

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is ruled out of the three-match ODI series against England after picking up a fresh quadriceps strain. Pandya is seen reacting during an One Day International (ODI) cricket match, in Cuttack, Odisha, in this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra