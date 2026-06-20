No Hardik Pandya For England ODIs As All-Rounder Awaits Full Fitness - Report

Hardik Pandya will miss the England ODIs due to quadriceps strain
Pandya sustained the quadriceps injury during his rehabilitation process at BCCI's Centre of Excellence
Pandya earlier missed the middle part of IPL 2026 because of back spasms
Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a quadriceps strain, is reportedly likely to miss the three-match ODI series against England in July.
Multiple reports suggest that Pandya is yet to fully recover after suffering another setback during rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and may require additional time to regain match fitness.
The all-rounder missed several matches for Mumbai Indians midway through the tournament due to back spasms. However, he returned in the later stages and was subsequently included in India's ODI squad, subject to clearing fitness assessments.
According to multiple reports, Pandya had been cleared by the Centre of Excellence and was bowling his full quota of overs before suffering another setback.
Hardik Pandya's Potential Replacement
Hardik Pandya is a vital cog in India's white-ball setup, and there aren't many like-for-like replacements for him who can pick wickets with both the new and old ball and bat explosively in the middle overs.
While India are trying to transform Nitish Reddy into a potential replacement for Hardik Pandya by giving him ample chances, and though he has shown considerable improvement, especially in the bowling department, they still has a long way to go.
Hardik Pandya fits the bill perfectly for India and provides the right balance to the team, which makes him a crucial asset, with the next ODI World Cup to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.
While the regular injuries to Hardik Pandya have been a serious problem in recent years, the lack of an ideal replacement calls for a balanced approach by the Indian management to look after his injury management and, at the same time, look for a perfect replacement.