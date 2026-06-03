Ladakh MP, Civil Society Groups Oppose New Liquor Policy Introduced By LG VK Saxena

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
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The policy, approved by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, significantly liberalises liquor regulations in the Union Territory by permitting the retail sale of hard liquor, increasing the number of liquor outlets, and allowing licensed sales through guest houses and homestays.

Ladakh liquor policy
Opposition groups have raised concerns about the potential impact on youth, public health, and social harmony in the region. (Representational Image) Photo: File photo
Summary of this article

  • Ladakh's new excise policy, approved by LG VK Saxena, allows wider retail sale of hard liquor and increases liquor outlets across the Union Territory.

  • Ladakh MP and civil society groups have opposed the move, citing cultural and social concerns.

  • Critics warn of adverse impacts on youth and public health, while authorities say the policy will regulate sales, boost tourism, and increase revenue.

A newly approved excise policy in Ladakh has triggered widespread opposition from political leaders, religious organisations, and civil society groups.

The policy, approved by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, significantly liberalises liquor regulations in the Union Territory by permitting the retail sale of hard liquor, increasing the number of liquor outlets, and allowing licensed sales through guest houses and homestays.

Why has Ladakh's new liquor policy sparked opposition?

Critics argue that the move goes against Ladakh's unique cultural and social fabric, where several communities have long advocated restrictions on alcohol consumption.

Opposition groups have raised concerns about the potential impact on youth, public health, and social harmony in the region.

A meeting regarding the Table Top Exercise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was chaired today by the AERO at the conference hall of BDO office, Khaltsi. The exercise was convened to review the preparedness and ensure smooth implementation of the upcoming revision activities under the Election Commission guidelines. - Facebook / Department of Information & Public Relations, Leh, Ladakh
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What does the new excise policy allow?

The revised excise framework marks a major departure from Ladakh's earlier restrictive liquor regime. Under the new policy, the sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and foreign liquor through retail outlets has been allowed. The administration has also proposed increasing liquor vends from two to 20 across Ladakh, including in districts such as Nubra, Changthang, Sham, and Zanskar. Guest houses and homestays can now obtain licences to sell liquor, while beer bars and microbreweries have also been permitted.

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Officials have defended the decision, saying it aims to curb illicit liquor trade, reduce dependence on narcotics, support tourism, and improve revenue generation through a regulated system.

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Why are Ladakh MP and local groups protesting?

Ladakh MP and several community organisations contend that easier access to alcohol could create new social challenges rather than solve existing ones. Many groups have demanded that the administration reconsider the policy and hold wider consultations with local stakeholders before implementing the changes.

The controversy highlights the growing debate between economic development and cultural preservation in Ladakh. As opposition gathers momentum, the administration may face increasing pressure to review or amend the policy, making it a key political issue in the Union Territory in the coming weeks.

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