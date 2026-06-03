Ladakh MP, Civil Society Groups Oppose New Liquor Policy Introduced By LG VK Saxena

What does the new excise policy allow?

The revised excise framework marks a major departure from Ladakh's earlier restrictive liquor regime. Under the new policy, the sale of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and foreign liquor through retail outlets has been allowed. The administration has also proposed increasing liquor vends from two to 20 across Ladakh, including in districts such as Nubra, Changthang, Sham, and Zanskar. Guest houses and homestays can now obtain licences to sell liquor, while beer bars and microbreweries have also been permitted.