Explained: Why A Proposed Tax Cut On Low-Alcohol Beverages Has Sparked A Political Storm In Kerala

He alleged that the government is not ready to clearly state whether it will withdraw the tax cut proposal or stick to its decision. Balagopal pointed out that the file related to it was processed at a record pace and questioned how a decision to permit flavoured alcoholic beverages, which had been rejected by the previous government, was taken at war-footing speed. He also sought to know how the decision was taken without the knowledge of the Excise Minister and the Cabinet, and in a manner contrary to the UDF's election manifesto.