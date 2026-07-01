Latin Church Against Low Alcohol Liquor; Hopes for Discussion Before Implementing Tax Cut

Pereira said that the public also wants discussions to be held before the tax cut is implemented.
He further said that Chief Minister V D Satheesan has assured that a cabinet sub-committee will be formed to discuss the matter and that a decision will be taken subsequently by also considering the public's opinion.
Pereira claimed that Kerala has turned into a bar as liquor is seen as a source of income by the government.
He alleged that alcohol was one of the major reasons behind the rise in violence in the state, road accidents, family problems and suicides by women.
He said that even though it brings revenue, the dangers posed by liquor were serious.
"I expect that the government will discuss and then take an appropriate decision in the matter. That is what the public wants," he told a TV channel.
The tax cut on low alcohol content liquor, from the earlier 251 per cent to 120 per cent, by the government has invited criticism from various quarters, including the church.
The CPI(M)-led LDF has alleged that the move would cost the state hundreds of crores of rupees while benefiting private liquor companies.
It has also alleged that the decision would lead to an increase in alcohol consumption, especially among the youth, instead of protecting public health.