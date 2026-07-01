Vijayan Accuses UDF of Favouring Liquor Company Through Tax Cut

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, has accused the UDF government of using its first budget to favour a liquor giant by proposing a sharp cut in taxes on low-alcohol, spirit-based beverages.
He alleged that the move would cost the state hundreds of crores of rupees while benefiting private liquor companies.
In a newspaper article on Wednesday, Vijayan claimed the government revived a file that had remained pending since 2023 under the previous LDF administration.
He alleged the file moved through the Secretariat at an unusually fast pace, reaching the Chief Minister's office within hours and being cleared in record time.
Calling the proposal a "planned move" rather than a routine administrative decision, Vijayan said the tax on low-alcohol liquor had been reduced from more than 251 per cent to 120 per cent.
He alleged the decision would lower liquor prices and increase alcohol consumption instead of protecting public health.
Vijayan alleged the concession was designed to benefit liquor companies from neighbouring Karnataka rather than farmers or consumers in Kerala.
He also questioned why the government announced a tax concession before deciding whether such products would be allowed for sale in the state, saying even the Excise Department had indicated that a final decision would be taken only under the proposed new liquor policy.
He said the LDF had earlier considered encouraging low-alcohol beverages made from fruits such as jackfruit and cashew apples to support farmers and small-scale industries.
The present proposal, he claimed, instead favours spirit-based ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages.
The opposition leader also criticised the government's handling of the issue, alleging that the proposal was pushed through without following the usual consultative process involving the concerned departments and the Cabinet.
Vijayan alleged that the "Team UDF" concept that they presented before the people during the election is no longer even heard of.
"Today, liquor companies and monopoly interests seeking to take control of the coastal region have become the new allies in Team UDF. This is a clear indication of the direction in which the UDF government is moving. Neither the chief minister nor the Cabinet can evade responsibility in this matter," the CM said.