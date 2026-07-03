CPI(M) Leader Dinesan Admits Party's Lapses Led to Kerala Poll Defeat

In a Facebook post on Thursday night, Dinesan, who is a CPI(M) state secretariat member, said the decisions taken by the party leadership in the wake of controversies over candidate selection in the Payyannur and Thaliparamba Assembly constituencies "did not prove beneficial." Dinesan, who is also the party's central committee member, admitted that the party failed to act with the required urgency in the Sabarimala gold plate controversy involving former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar.