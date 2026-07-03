CPI(M) Leader Dinesan Admits Party's Lapses Led to Kerala Poll Defeat

CPI(M) leader Puthalath Dinesan has said that several shortcomings in the party's Assembly election campaign, including candidate selection, delay in taking action in the Sabarimala gold loss controversy and failure to effectively counter the UDF's campaign, contributed to the LDF's defeat.
In a Facebook post on Thursday night, Dinesan, who is a CPI(M) state secretariat member, said the decisions taken by the party leadership in the wake of controversies over candidate selection in the Payyannur and Thaliparamba Assembly constituencies "did not prove beneficial." Dinesan, who is also the party's central committee member, admitted that the party failed to act with the required urgency in the Sabarimala gold plate controversy involving former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar.
"Though there were limitations in taking action while Padmakumar was in jail, not acting considering the urgency of the issue was a shortcoming," he said.
Referring to another Sabarimala-related issue, Dinesan said there was nothing wrong with the Travancore Devaswom Board organising the Ayyappa Sangamam.
"However, the UDF and right-wing media projected it as a government programme, which influenced public opinion. Reading out a message from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the event was not appropriate," he said.
Dinesan said six persons who had worked in different capacities within the party contested against the LDF, creating a negative impression among the public and underscoring the need to ensure that parliamentary ambitions do not influence party workers.
He also acknowledged that the CPI(M)'s response to anti-Muslim remarks made by Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan in Malappuram lacked the required clarity.
"While the party made its disagreement clear, it should have issued a more explicit and critical response. The lapse gave opponents an opportunity to spread misleading propaganda," he said.
The CPI(M) leader further admitted that the party failed to effectively publicise the vision outlined in its election manifesto and that the LDF's election slogan did not resonate with voters as in previous elections.
He said the party was also unable to effectively counter what it termed the UDF's false propaganda during the campaign, while certain statements made during the election period proved counterproductive.
"There were shortcomings in understanding the public mood, and weaknesses in taking the party closer to the people," he said.
Dinesan said the expanded state committee meeting aims to strengthen the party organisation, rectify the shortcomings identified in the election review, and prepare an action plan following discussions at different levels of the party.
Stating that the CPI(M) had overcome electoral setbacks in the past through self-correction, Dinesan said the party viewed elections as part of the broader class struggle and expressed confidence that it would rectify its shortcomings and emerge stronger.
The CPI(M)-led LDF won only 35 of the 140 Assembly seats in the election after being in power for the previous 10 years.
The CPI(M) has since held reviews of the electoral defeat at various levels of the party.
The findings are expected to be discussed at the party's central committee meeting scheduled for later this month.