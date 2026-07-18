IUML Adopts Cautious Stance On PM SHRI Scheme And Waqf Board Issues

Equally sensitive is the Kerala High Court’s recent decision to stay the functioning of the Kerala State Waqf Board. The stay has triggered discussions on governance of Waqf properties, minority rights, and administrative oversight. For IUML, which has historically championed the protection of Muslim community institutions and properties, the issue carries significant emotional and political weight. The party’s decision to pause public posturing allows space for deeper analysis of legal implications, potential long-term impacts on the community, and coordination with other UDF partners.