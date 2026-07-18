IUML Adopts Cautious Stance On PM SHRI Scheme And Waqf Board Issues

After 21 days on a hunger strike, activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.
Delhi Police cited a Delhi High Court order and medical advice. Protesters, however, alleged he was forcibly detained.
Protesters described the demonstration as a defence of democratic rights, with many saying the government's handling of the protest had strengthened public solidarity and renewed calls for dialogue and accountability.
The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key constituent of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala, has signalled a measured and deliberative approach towards two contentious issues currently testing the stability of the newly formed UDF government.
In a significant development, the party leadership convened its first comprehensive State-level meeting since the UDF assumed office in May 2026, deciding to withhold any immediate public endorsement or opposition on the continuation of the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme and the ongoing legal tussle surrounding the Kerala State Waqf Board.
The meeting, held in Kozhikode on Saturday, July 18, 2026, brought together prominent IUML figures including Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, P.K. Kunhalikutty, P.M.A. Salam, M.P. Abdussamad Samadani, and other senior leaders. According to sources familiar with the deliberations, the party prioritised internal consensus-building over hasty public statements.
The PM SHRI scheme, a flagship Central initiative aimed at upgrading schools with modern infrastructure, advanced learning environments, and holistic education models, has sparked debate in Kerala. While the scheme offers substantial funding and development opportunities, concerns have arisen regarding its alignment with the state’s educational policies, potential dilution of local autonomy, and implementation challenges under the current political dispensation.
IUML leaders are reportedly weighing the benefits for minority educational institutions against broader ideological and administrative considerations.
Equally sensitive is the Kerala High Court’s recent decision to stay the functioning of the Kerala State Waqf Board. The stay has triggered discussions on governance of Waqf properties, minority rights, and administrative oversight. For IUML, which has historically championed the protection of Muslim community institutions and properties, the issue carries significant emotional and political weight. The party’s decision to pause public posturing allows space for deeper analysis of legal implications, potential long-term impacts on the community, and coordination with other UDF partners.