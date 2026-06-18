UDF Govt's Free Travel Concession for Women a Fulfilment of Poll Promise: Kerala HC

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PTI
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The UDF administration's newly launched Priyadarshini Scheme, which offers free travel for women and transgender persons in ordinary KSRTC buses, was a fulfilment of its poll promise, as observed by Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court
UDF Govt's Free Travel Concession for Women a Fulfilment of Poll Promise: Kerala HC Photo: PTI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that the UDF administration's newly launched Priyadarshini Scheme, which offers free travel for women and transgender persons in ordinary KSRTC buses, was a fulfilment of its poll promise.

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M was also of the view that it was a policy decision of the government which was meant for the working class women.

"At least they have fulfilled their promise (made during elections)," the bench said while hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) by Muhammed Firdouz, who describes himself as a public-spirited citizen and taxpayer.

Advocate Shameem Ahamed M P, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that the scheme was "discriminatory" and violative of Articles 14 and 15 of the Constitution as it provides free bus travel to women and transgender persons without any income limit, residential qualification or identified disadvantage that it seeks to address.

On the other hand, the government told the court that similar schemes have been implemented in Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

After hearing both sides, the court reserved its judgement in the matter.

The petitioner, in his plea, has claimed that the scheme would cost the public exchequer around Rs 2 crore a day, or about Rs 800 crore annually.

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The PIL has also questioned the speed with which the policy was approved. 

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