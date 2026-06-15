Suresh Gopi Endorses Free Bus Travel for Women, Suggests Well-Off Beneficiaries Forego Benefit

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PTI
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Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday suggested that women who can afford to pay for their travel voluntarily forgo the benefit to support the Kerala government's free bus travel scheme for women and transgender persons

Suresh Gopi, Free Bus Travel
Suresh Gopi endorses free bus travel for women, suggests well-off beneficiaries forego benefit PTI Photo

Supporting the Kerala government's free bus travel scheme for women and transgender persons, Union Minister Suresh Gopi on Monday suggested that women who can afford to pay for their travel voluntarily forgo the benefit to help sustain the initiative.

Speaking to a television channel, Gopi said women who can afford to pay for their travel should consider purchasing tickets so that the scheme's benefits reach those who need them most.

Drawing a parallel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Give It Up' campaign, which encouraged affluent households to surrender their LPG subsidy, he said a similar spirit of voluntary sacrifice could help strengthen the newly launched welfare initiative.

"If economically secure women decide not to claim the concession, it would enable the government to extend greater support to deserving beneficiaries," he said.

Gopi said such a gesture would be the biggest endorsement of the scheme and would also contribute to maintaining the financial health of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

While extending support to the scheme in its initial phase, Gopi expressed hope that the state government, led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan, would evolve a viable roadmap to ensure the scheme's success and sustainability.

Calling for cooperation beyond political differences, Gopi said all stakeholders should work together for the state's development.

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He also stressed the need for constructive criticism and corrective interventions wherever required, adding that public service delivery should rise above political disputes and trade union considerations.

The BJP leader's remarks came on a day when the Congress-led UDF government's 'Priyadarshini' scheme, which provides free travel for women and transgender persons on ordinary KSRTC buses, was formally launched across the state.

The comments also assume significance as the BJP's Kerala unit has been critical of the scheme, alleging that the government had diluted its poll promise and staging protests in various parts of the state.

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