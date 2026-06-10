Free Travel for Women on KSRTC's Ordinary Services Initially, Decides Kerala Cabinet

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Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the Cabinet has decided that the Indira guarantee of free bus travel for women will initially be available on KSRTC's ordinary services from June 15

KSRTC Bus
Free Travel for Women on KSRTC's Ordinary Services Initially, Decides Kerala Cabinet File Photo; Representative image

Satheesan, at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting chaired by him, said that the concession, called 'Priyadarshini', in its current format will cost the KSRTC over Rs 60 crore per month or around Rs 800 crore annually.

He further said that the concession will be available for women of all ages and all walks of life, irrespective of their financial background.

The CM said that once the financial health of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) improves by increasing its revenue generation, providing the concession on other services will be considered. 

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