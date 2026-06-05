A Fiscal Course Correction Or A Shift Away From The Kerala Model?

Disagreement over diagnosis

Not everyone, however, agrees with the report's diagnosis of Kerala's fiscal challenges. "There is absolutely no political economy content in the report," says Dr. K. Raviraman, economist and former member of the Kerala Planning Board. He argues that several of the committee's conclusions stem from a narrow reading of the state's finances. For instance, he disputes the finding that Kerala's capital expenditure as a share of GSDP is unusually low. "The capital expenditure undertaken through KIIFB has not been taken into account. KIIFB's major spending has been on infrastructure. Similarly, the capital expenditure incurred by local self-government institutions has also been excluded while calculating capital expenditure as a percentage of GSDP," he says.