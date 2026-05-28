After Delhi Outreach, Satheesan Faces Kerala’s Mounting Political, Fiscal Challenges

The financial distress confronting Satheesan is not new. Even in December 2025, the Kerala government Kerala had made a six-point memorandum to the Centre regarding the financial woes being faced by the State. It pointed towards financial shock to the state government revenues and fiscal borrowing constraints were among the critical factors behind the present scenario. Some of the demands included increasing the limit of net borrowing for Kerala by ₹3,323 crore, reviewing deductions associated with off-budget borrowing of the state-owned entities, reviewing borrowing limits after adjusting the estimates of GSDP, and allowing borrowing in order to compensate for nearly ₹6,000 crore that have been used for acquisition of land along National Highways.