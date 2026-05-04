IUML Emerges Kingmaker As Congress-Led UDF Sweeps Kerala

The IUML wins an average of 18–20 seats in every Assembly election out of an average of 25 seats it contests. Twenty out of 25 seats translate to a strike rate of 80%, whereas Congress’s strike rate is less than 50%.In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, Congress won 22 of the 87 seats it contested, while the IUML won 18 of the 24 seats it fought. Together, they accounted for 40 seats, far from the majority mark of 71. Yet, the IUML’s strong strike rate has consistently strengthened the UDF, except for a massive defeat in 2006. The IUML has been successful in retaining its stronghold constituencies, especially in the Muslim-majority Malappuram district, which has 16 Assembly constituencies.