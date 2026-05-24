Avalanche Hits Kanchan Ganga Near Badrinath, No Casualties Reported

A significant avalanche occurred on the Kanchan Ganga slope near Badrinath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand.
Authorities have confirmed that no loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident.
The district administration has issued advisories and increased monitoring in the region due to unstable snow conditions.
An avalanche struck the Kanchan Ganga area near the holy town of Badrinath in Uttarakhand on Friday, triggering panic among locals and pilgrims, though no casualties have been reported.
According to initial reports, a large mass of snow and ice dislodged from the slopes of Kanchan Ganga and came down with great force. The incident occurred in a relatively remote stretch away from the main Badrinath temple and the primary pilgrim route.
District officials and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) confirmed that timely alerts and the absence of any trekking or mountaineering groups in the direct path prevented any loss of life. Search and rescue teams have been deployed to the area as a precautionary measure.
The Chamoli district administration has appealed to pilgrims and tourists to strictly follow the designated routes and avoid venturing into high-risk snow-covered zones. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast continued unstable weather conditions in the higher reaches of the Garhwal Himalayas.
This is the second avalanche-related incident reported in Uttarakhand this season. Authorities have urged caution as the Char Dham Yatra is currently underway, with thousands of devotees visiting Badrinath daily.
No damage to infrastructure has been reported so far. Further monitoring of the region is being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and local police.