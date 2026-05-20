Centre Opposes New Hydropower Projects in Upper Ganga Basin, Tells Supreme Court

SC Case After Kedarnath Disaster

The Supreme Court has been examining the issue since the devastating 2013 Kedarnath floods, which killed more than 5,000 people.

Following the disaster, the court imposed a moratorium on new hydropower clearances in the upper Ganga basin and directed the government to study the ecological impact of such projects.

Over the years, multiple expert committees have submitted differing recommendations:

A 2014 committee led by environmentalist Ravi Chopra concluded hydropower projects worsened the disaster and opposed 24 proposed projects.

A 2015 panel under IIT-Kanpur’s Vinod Tare warned of serious ecological impacts from several projects.

A 2020 committee headed by engineer B P Das later recommended allowing 28 projects.

However, the Centre ultimately decided in 2021 to allow only seven projects where work had already substantially progressed.