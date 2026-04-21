Asha Bhosle's Son Anand And Granddaughter Zanai Immerse Her Ashes In The Ganga

Asha Bhosle's ashes were immersed in the Ganga in Varanasi on April 20 by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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Asha Bhosle
Singer Asha Bhosle asthi visarjan Photo: PTI
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

  • Honouring her wishes, her ashes were immersed in the Ganga on April 20.

  • Her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai carried out the rituals.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last on April 12 at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. Her ashes were immersed in the Ganga in Varanasi on April 20 by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai, honouring her wish. In a video that has surfaced online, Zanai was seen breaking down.

Asha Bhosle's son Anand and granddaughter Zanai immerse ashes in Varanasi

Following Asha Bhosle's death, her son Anand had performed her last rites on April 13. Now, a week later, the family members carried out the immersion ceremony in the Ganga, performing prayers and traditional rites as per the singer's wish.

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Asha Bhosle death

Bhosle, who died at the age of 92, was cremated at Mumbai's Shivaji Park with full state honours. Several celebrities and politicians attended the ceremony, and fans gathered outside to bid adieu to the two-time Grammy nominee.

She died after being admitted to the hospital following a chest infection.

In her career, which spanned nearly eight decades, the icon recorded thousands of songs across genres and languages.

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After her grandmother's demise, Zanai shared a heartwarming note on social media, which read, "As I wake up this morning, I realise I have lost my partner in crime, my best friend, a person who completed my entire world and the first person to hold me when I was born. What do I do now? Who am I supposed to wake up and give a hug to in the morning and have chai with? Who’s going to be waiting for me every day when I come home or who am I supposed to crack lame jokes with.. These are just a few things to remember her by, but to all those who have felt this loss with me, remember that she was and is the definition of LIFE and LAUGHTER, so if you have to remember her only remember her that way (sic)."

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She added, "She’s looking down on us all, especially her family and I believe she’s going to come back to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!! I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!! I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again PS : this video is about a personal joke between us at every event we went to."

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