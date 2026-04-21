Asha Bhosle's Son Anand And Granddaughter Zanai Immerse Her Ashes In The Ganga

She added, "She’s looking down on us all, especially her family and I believe she’s going to come back to me very soon, because that is what she promised me and told me always!! I have lost the love of my life and there is no bigger grief in the world so I urge you guys to live life to your fullest and celebrate her that way and celebrate her life!! I love you ashaai, and goodbye for now my love.. I know you are always going to be with me no matter what, just waiting for you to come back to me and hug me once again PS : this video is about a personal joke between us at every event we went to."