The Trio That Conquered Every Emotion: Asha Bhosle, R.D. Burman And Gulzar

The entire album of Ijaazat (1987) is widely considered to be the best work of the trio. In the sublimely painful “Mera Kuch Samaan”, Bhosle taps into the deep pathos of her voice, unlocking the piercing memories that heartbreak converts happy moments into. The intimacy of the moments is brought to life in the softness of her voice. “Katra Katra”, picturised on Sudha (Rekha) is a composition seeped in romance and togetherness. Her voice holds the lightness of hope at the beginning of a happy relationship. “Chhoti si kahani se” holds the same joy. But the song that goes into depths of immense sadness, loneliness and emptiness is “Khaali haath shaam aayi hai”. The use of the bansuri accentuates the sorrow laden in the track and words. Bhosle’s voice laces the words and expresses the deep heaviness that exists when tears refuse to flow to vent the grief.