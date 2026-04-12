Asha Bhosle’s Best Songs: The Many Lives Of A Voice That Defined Indian Cinema

Speaking to Rolling Stone India, she said, “This was not one of those everyday kinds of songs. The lyrics held deep meaning, and I felt moved enough to accept this assignment.” She later reflected on the song’s deeper meaning: “In one part of ‘The Shadowy Light’, I sing, ‘Chal mere raahi, gehra hain paani, mujhe jaana hain uss paar.’ I’m telling the boatman to ferry me across the river, which is my life’s journey… The boatman is a metaphor for my music, which has guided me across this river of life. When I get to the other side, my journey will be complete, and I will attain moksha… I shall become one of them.”