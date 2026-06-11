Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Release Gets Major Update As Bookings Open Soon

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India release arrives earlier than expected.
Premium format bookings begin June 17 for Marvel fans.
Trailer crossed one billion views, boosting anticipation for Spider-Man.
The Spider-Man: Brand New Day India release has received a significant update, giving Marvel fans another reason to look forward to Tom Holland's return as the beloved web-slinger. Sony Pictures Entertainment India has announced that the film will arrive in Indian cinemas earlier than previously planned. The studio has also confirmed that advance bookings for premium large format screenings will begin soon, allowing fans to secure tickets ahead of the theatrical launch.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day advance booking details revealed
The announcement comes amid growing excitement surrounding the film, which has already generated considerable buzz online. Audiences in India will be able to book tickets for premium formats including IMAX, 4DX and MX4D, offering a larger-than-life viewing experience for one of Marvel's most anticipated releases.
The film's momentum has been further boosted by its trailer, which reportedly became the first movie trailer to surpass one billion views across platforms. The footage offered a glimpse of Peter Parker's life after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, showcasing a more isolated and emotionally burdened hero.
Tom Holland returns in a more grounded Spider-Man story
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently spoke about the film's direction. It was explained by Feige that the story would focus on the classic elements associated with Spider-Man, including his modest lifestyle and sense of responsibility rather than large-scale technological support systems.
Director Destin Daniel Cretton also revealed that themes of grief, loss and emotional healing sit at the heart of the narrative. It was noted by the filmmaker that many people respond to personal loss by burying themselves in work, an idea that strongly influenced Peter Parker's journey in the film.
The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, while Jon Bernthal joins the MCU's Spider-Man corner as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher. Sadie Sink has also been cast in an undisclosed role.
Advance bookings for premium screenings will begin on June 17, while Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release in India on July 30, 2026, across six languages.