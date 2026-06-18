Spider-Man Brand New Day New Trailer: Peter Parker Seeks Bruce Banner's Help To Suppress Mutating DNA

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

The new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day shows Tom Holland's Peter Parker seeking Bruce Banner's help to control his mutating DNA.

Spider-Man Brand New Day
Spider-Man Brand New Day new trailer out Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Tom Holland's Peter Parker seeks Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner to suppress his mutating DNA.

  • Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the fourth instalment of the franchise will hit the theatres on July 31, 2026.

  • The trailer shows Peter Parker losing control and destroying a police car.

Ahead of its July release, Sony Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, giving a deeper look at Peter Parker's journey in the MCU film. The previous instalment ended with the world forgetting who Spider-Man and Peter Parker were. It also showed Parker navigating his relationships, including with Mary Jane.

Spider-Man 4 is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the new film, Peter continues to live in anonymity and has dedicated his life entirely to protecting New York City as a web- slinger.

Tom Holland on Spider-Man future - X
Tom Holland To Retire As Spider-Man After Brand New Day? Actor Opens Up On The Future Of Spider-Man After Him

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

What's in Spider-Man: Brand New Day new trailer

The new trailer gives us a glimpse of Mark Ruffalo's Dr. Bruce Banner. and his reprisal of the Hulk.

“What is happening to me?” Holland‘s Peter Parker says in the teaser. “I’m losing my mind. I am totally out of control, and I gotta fix whatever this is right now.”

In one scene, he is seen asking Banner if he has “found a way to suppress mutating DNA.”

A villainous character wreaks havoc across New York at the same time and facing the protagonist. It also offers a sneak-peak into Jon Bernthal's role as the Punisher and teases the involvement of The Hand's ninja warriors.

Related Content
Spider-Man Brand New Day advance bookings begin in India - Instgram
Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Release Gets Major Update - IMDb
Tom Holland on Spider-Man future - X
Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster and BTS video - Instgaram/Spider-Man movie

In another scene, we see Bruce showing Peter the device that helps him avoid mutating into the Hulk, followed by another scene showing Bruce transforming into the Hulk right in front of Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast

Apart from Holland and Bernthal, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the return of Zendaya as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas are also part of the fourth instalment.

The film also stars Michael Mando as Scorpion, Marvin Jones III as Lonnie Lincoln, or Tombstone, Tramell Tillman, and Eman Esfandi.

Spider-Man Brand New Day advance bookings begin in India - Instgram
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Advance Bookings Open in India; Tom Holland-Starrer To Skip IMAX Screens

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

For the unversed, the Spider-Man series led by Holland include Spider-Man: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has directed the upcoming film. Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna have written the new Spider-Man film who had earlier penned No Way Home. Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have served as the producers.

It is backed by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date

The superhero film will release worldwide on July 31, and in India on July 30.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories