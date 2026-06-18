Spider-Man Brand New Day New Trailer: Peter Parker Seeks Bruce Banner's Help To Suppress Mutating DNA

Tom Holland's Peter Parker seeks Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner to suppress his mutating DNA.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the fourth instalment of the franchise will hit the theatres on July 31, 2026.
The trailer shows Peter Parker losing control and destroying a police car.
Ahead of its July release, Sony Pictures has unveiled a new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, giving a deeper look at Peter Parker's journey in the MCU film. The previous instalment ended with the world forgetting who Spider-Man and Peter Parker were. It also showed Parker navigating his relationships, including with Mary Jane.
Spider-Man 4 is set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the new film, Peter continues to live in anonymity and has dedicated his life entirely to protecting New York City as a web- slinger.
What's in Spider-Man: Brand New Day new trailer
The new trailer gives us a glimpse of Mark Ruffalo's Dr. Bruce Banner. and his reprisal of the Hulk.
“What is happening to me?” Holland‘s Peter Parker says in the teaser. “I’m losing my mind. I am totally out of control, and I gotta fix whatever this is right now.”
In one scene, he is seen asking Banner if he has “found a way to suppress mutating DNA.”
A villainous character wreaks havoc across New York at the same time and facing the protagonist. It also offers a sneak-peak into Jon Bernthal's role as the Punisher and teases the involvement of The Hand's ninja warriors.
In another scene, we see Bruce showing Peter the device that helps him avoid mutating into the Hulk, followed by another scene showing Bruce transforming into the Hulk right in front of Spider-Man.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast
Apart from Holland and Bernthal, Spider-Man: Brand New Day will see the return of Zendaya as Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones-Watson and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and The Bear star Liza Colón-Zayas are also part of the fourth instalment.
The film also stars Michael Mando as Scorpion, Marvin Jones III as Lonnie Lincoln, or Tombstone, Tramell Tillman, and Eman Esfandi.
For the unversed, the Spider-Man series led by Holland include Spider-Man: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has directed the upcoming film. Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna have written the new Spider-Man film who had earlier penned No Way Home. Amy Pascal and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige have served as the producers.
It is backed by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios and Pascal Pictures.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date
The superhero film will release worldwide on July 31, and in India on July 30.