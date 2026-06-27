Britney Spears’ Sons Sean Preston And Jayden James Make Joint Paris Fashion Week Runway Debut

Britney Spears' sons made their joint Paris Fashion Week runway debut together successfully.
Sean Preston and Jayden James showcased contrasting looks in the Spring/Summer 2027 presentation.
The brothers continue pursuing modelling while supporting Britney Spears through recent personal challenges.
Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James have officially entered the fashion world with a rare joint runway appearance at Paris Men's Fashion Week. The brothers, who have largely stayed away from the public eye over the years, walked together in a major Spring/Summer 2027 menswear presentation, marking a significant milestone in their emerging modelling careers. Their appearance quickly became one of the event's most talked-about celebrity moments.
Sean Preston and Jayden James impress on the runway
Sean Preston showcased a polished look featuring a satin blazer layered over a button-up shirt, tie and jeans, reflecting the refined aesthetic of the collection. Jayden James opted for a more relaxed style, pairing jeans with a leather belt and a simple white tank top that highlighted the minimalist direction of the show.
The appearance also marked another step in Jayden's growing interest in fashion. Earlier this year, he attended the Dior Cruise presentation in Los Angeles, where he was seen alongside stars including Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter.
Britney Spears family news amid recent challenges
The brothers' runway debut comes during a difficult period for their mother, Britney Spears. Reports earlier this year claimed the singer sought professional treatment following legal troubles. According to PEOPLE, it was said by sources that Sean and Jayden had encouraged their mother to focus on her health and recovery, with their support reportedly playing an important role in her decision.
Britney later shared a video featuring Jayden on Instagram and expressed gratitude for the support of her family and friends. The message offered fans a glimpse into her recovery journey while highlighting the close bond she shares with her sons.
Sean Preston and Jayden officially made their joint runway debut during Paris Men's Fashion Week on June 26, signalling the beginning of what could become promising careers in the fashion industry while continuing to support their family away from the spotlight.