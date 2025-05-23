Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2025 Day 10: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karolina Kurkova, Coco Rocha; Celebs Who Took Over The Event

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, and day 10 was a glamorous affair as several celebrities walked the red carpet of movie premieres. While celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Coleman Domingo, Karolina Kurkova and others posed for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Have a look at the pics here.

Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Janhvi Kapoor
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Janhvi Kapoor | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Janhvi Kapoor poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

2/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Coleman Domingo
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Coleman Domingo | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Coleman Domingo poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

3/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Karolina Kurkova
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Karolina Kurkova | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Karolina Kurkova poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

4/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Barbara Palvin
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Barbara Palvin | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Barbara Palvin poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

5/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

6/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Skye Hankey
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Skye Hankey | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Skye Hankey poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

7/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Coco Rocha
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Coco Rocha | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

8/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Anna Geislerova
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Anna Geislerova | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Anna Geislerova poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Caravan' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

9/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Victoria Silvstedt
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Victoria Silvstedt | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Victoria Silvstedt poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

10/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Elle Fanning
Cannes 2025, Day 10: | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Elle Fanning poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

11/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: James Franco and Izabel Pakzad
Cannes 2025, Day 10: James Franco and Izabel Pakzad | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

James Franco, left, and Izabel Pakzad pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

12/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Leonie Hanne
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Leonie Hanne | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Leonie Hanne poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

13/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Paris Jackson
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Paris Jackson | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Paris Jackson poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

14/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Melanie Thierry
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Melanie Thierry | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Melanie Thierry poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Connemara' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

15/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Helen Mirren
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Helen Mirren | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Helen Mirren poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

16/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Izabel Goulart
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Izabel Goulart | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Izabel Goulart poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

17/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Spike Lee
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Spike Lee | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Spike Lee poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

18/28
78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, Harley Quinn Smith
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, Kevin Smith, Harley Quinn Smith and Austin Zajur | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, from left, Kevin Smith, Harley Quinn Smith and Austin Zajur pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

19/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Angelique Angarni-Filopon
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Angelique Angarni-Filopon | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Angelique Angarni-Filopon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

20/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Magda Swider
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Magda Swider | Photo: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Magda Swider poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

21/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Lena Mahfouf
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Lena Mahfouf | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Lena Mahfouf poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

22/28
78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Bruno Levy, Suzanne Lindon, Cecile de France
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Bruno Levy, Suzanne Lindon and Cecile de France | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Bruno Levy, from left, Suzanne Lindon and Cecile de France pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

23/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Sofia Resing
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Sofia Resing | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Sofia Resing poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

24/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Hayley Hasselhoff
Cannes 2025, Day 10: | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Hayley Hasselhoff poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

25/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Kevin Spacey and Elvira Gavrilova
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Kevin Spacey and Elvira Gavrilova | Photo: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

Kevin Spacey, left, and Elvira Gavrilova pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

26/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Ellen von Unwerth
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Ellen von Unwerth | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Ellen von Unwerth poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

27/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Lena Mahfouf
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Lena Mahfouf | Photo: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Lena Mahfouf poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.

28/28
Cannes 2025 78th Cannes international film festival Day 10: Cassandra Cano, Valentin Campagne
Cannes 2025, Day 10: Cassandra Cano, from left, Raika Hazanavicius, third from left and Valentin Campagne | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko

Cassandra Cano, from left, Raika Hazanavicius, third from left and Valentin Campagne pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Starc's Fighting 58 Help Aussies Put Target of 282 Runs
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival