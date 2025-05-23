Art & Entertainment

Cannes 2025 Day 10: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karolina Kurkova, Coco Rocha; Celebs Who Took Over The Event

The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is in full swing, and day 10 was a glamorous affair as several celebrities walked the red carpet of movie premieres. While celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Coleman Domingo, Karolina Kurkova and others posed for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Have a look at the pics here.