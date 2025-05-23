Cannes 2025 Day 10: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Karolina Kurkova, Coco Rocha; Celebs Who Took Over The Event

Janhvi Kapoor poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Coleman Domingo poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Karolina Kurkova poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Barbara Palvin poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Skye Hankey poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Coco Rocha poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Anna Geislerova poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Caravan' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Victoria Silvstedt poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Elle Fanning poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Sentimental Value' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
James Franco, left, and Izabel Pakzad pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Leonie Hanne poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Paris Jackson poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Melanie Thierry poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Connemara' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Helen Mirren poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Izabel Goulart poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Spike Lee poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, from left, Kevin Smith, Harley Quinn Smith and Austin Zajur pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Angelique Angarni-Filopon poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Magda Swider poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Lena Mahfouf poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Bruno Levy, from left, Suzanne Lindon and Cecile de France pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.
Sofia Resing poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Hayley Hasselhoff poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Kevin Spacey, left, and Elvira Gavrilova pose for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Ellen von Unwerth poses for photographers upon arrival at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, during the 78th Cannes international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France.
Cassandra Cano, from left, Raika Hazanavicius, third from left and Valentin Campagne pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Colours of Time' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France.