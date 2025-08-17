NorthEast United and Bodoland FC players clash during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
NorthEast United’s Bekey Oram gets booked by the referee during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
NorthEast United’s Alaaeddine Ajaraie celebrates after scoring in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
NorthEast United’s Alaaeddine Ajaraie celebrates after scoring in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
NorthEast United’s Alaaeddine Ajaraie celebrates after scoring in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
Bodoland FC’s Nabin Rabha clashes with NorthEast United’s Jithin MS during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
NorthEast United’s Chema Nunez tries to dispossess Bodoland FC’s Abdul Samed Ango during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
Bodoland FC’s Arjun Mandi and NorthEast United’s Redeem Tland fight for the ball during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
Bodoland FC’s Robinson Blandon challenges for the ball against NorthEast United players during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
Bodoland FC’s Robinson Blandon challenges for the ball against NorthEast United players during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
Bodoland FC’s Robinson Blandon challenges for the ball against NorthEast United players during the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match.
NorthEast United players celebrate the win in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match against Bodoland FC.
NorthEast United players celebrate the win in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match against Bodoland FC.
NorthEast United players celebrate the win in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match against Bodoland FC.
NorthEast United players celebrate the win in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final match against Bodoland FC.