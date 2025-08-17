Football

Bodoland FC 0-4 NorthEast United, Durand Cup 2025 QF 2: Defending Champions March To Semis

NorthEast United FC overwhelmed Bodoland FC with a 4-0 win in the Durand Cup 2025 quarter-final at Kokrajhar’s SAI Stadium on 16 August. The Highlanders took an early lead when Alaaeddine Ajaraie capitalised on a defensive error in the 29th minute. Andy Rodriguez extended the lead in the 53rd minute, finishing off a well-planned move from the left wing. Ajaraie struck again in the 61st minute, converting from close range after a swift counterattack. Parthib Gogoi sealed the dominant win in injury time, booking a place in the semi-finals against Shillong Lajong.