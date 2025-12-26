Vrusshabha Box Office Collection Day 1: Mohanlal's Film Fails To Take Off; Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya Has A Solid Start

Vrusshabha, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, had a very poor start, while Nivin Pauly's horror-comedy Sarvam Maya opened to good numbers.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vrusshabha day 1 collection
Vrusshabha earns only Rs 61 lakhs on Day 1
Summary
  • Mohanlal's Vrusshabha is the lowest opener of the actor this year.

  • L2: Empuraan, Thudarum and Hridayapoorvam, which were released in 2025, had opened to good numbers.

  • Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya, which clashed with Vrusshabha, earned around Rs 3.35 crore net on its opening day.

Vrusshabha box office: Mohanlal's fourth film of the year hit the theatres on December 25. Written and directed by Nanda Kishore, the Pan-India film received dismal reviews and had a very slow start at the box office. It recorded the lowest numbers among all Mohanlal's films of this year: L2: Empuraan, Thudarum and Hridayapoorvam.

Vrusshabha box office collection Day 1

According to Sacnilk, Vrusshabha debuted with Rs 61 lakh and earned Rs 70 lakh worldwide. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 46 lakh, the Telugu version collected Rs 13 lakh, while the Hindi version raked in just 2 lakh.

The bilingual film didn’t have many takers on the day of its release. It barely witnessed any footfalls, which isn’t a good sign. With a lacklustre opening like this, it becomes crucial for the Mohanlal starrer to pick up the pace over the weekend.

Mohanlal starrer Vrusshabha trailer out - YouTube/Aashirvad Cinemas
Vrusshabha Trailer Shows Mohanlal In Commanding Dual Roles, Promises A Powerful Father-Son Saga

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Mohanlal's first release of the year, L2: Empuraan, had a record-breaking opening of Rs 22-23 crore, making it the biggest Malayalam opener ever. His second release, Thudarum, collected around Rs 5.25 crore, followed by Hridayapoorvam, which earned approximately Rs 3.25 crore on the first day of release.

Another South release—Nivin Pauly's Sarvam Maya, which clashed with Vrusshabha, earned around Rs 3.35 crore net on its opening day, a solid start for the Malayalam horror-comedy. It also opened to positive response from audiences and critics, which is a good sign for the film to perform better in the upcoming days.

Apart from Pauly, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan and Preity Mukhundhan, Arun Ajikumar, Raghunath Paleri, and Madhu Wariar, among others, round out the cast of Sarvam Maya.

Published At:
Tags

